In the late 1920s, teachers and students at First Ward Elementary accurately predicted the gangly, dark-haired boy with the big smile who could hit a ball out of the playground and across the street would play for the New York Yankees.
During a baseball career that spanned 65 years (1939-2004), Paris native and major league legend Eddie Robinson played for seven of the eight teams in existence during his 13-year career with the majors, and he drew paychecks from 16 franchises before he retired in 2004 from coaching, scouting and front office positions. He served as general manager for the Texas Rangers from 1978-82, during a time the team actually contended for playoff berths.
Robinson turns 100 Tuesday, and on Saturday, friends celebrated the centurion’s birthday with a drive-by at his home across from the golf course at the Brookhaven Country Club in Fort Worth where he and Bette, his wife of 65 years, live.
For this tribute column to one of Paris’ own, I turned to Skipper Steely and his book, “Eddie Robinson: From the Docks to the Big Show,” and to Paul Trull, who along with Steely and Jay Guest, often played golf with Robinson in Fort Worth and in Paris.
During a brief telephone conversation with Robinson on Thursday, the baseball great talked about his upcoming birthday celebration, about playing in J.T. Davis golf tournaments to help raise money for the Paris Education Foundation and about his long friendship with Steely.
“He’s a prolific writer, that’s for sure,” Robinson joked about Steely. “I have enjoyed playing golf with Paul, Skipper and Jay here at Brookhaven, and I remember playing with one of Paul’s sons in a tournament in Paris.”
His wits certainly intact although his eyesight is faltering, Robinson is sharing about his time in baseball on podcasts, which he began in October.
“I didn’t even know what a podcast was, but I enjoy doing them and hope they get a big enough following to continue,” Robinson said. When I told him I have been listening to his podcasts, particularly one about his relationship with Mickey Mantle, and another about an encounter with Babe Ruth, he replied, “You’re on the right track.”
In his book, Steely wrote about the Babe Ruth encounter when Robinson handed a baseball bat to an ailing Ruth to steady his walk out on the Yankee stadium diamond during the retirement of his jersey in 1948. Ruth autographed the bat, and Robinson later displayed it at his Gorsuch House Restaurant in Baltimore, Maryland, according to Steely. Thirty years later, Robinson sold it to a Yankee partner for $10,000 only to see that it went for $125,000 at an auction.
Trull shared about meeting Robinson years ago during a social gathering after a J.T. Davis Golf Tournament.
“I told him I had one of his baseball cards as a youngster, and he smiled,” Trull said. “We’ve been friends since.”
Trull recalls the last time that he, Steely and Guest played golf with Robinson three years ago in Fort Worth.
“We had just finished the front nine and were having a sandwich when Eddie announced he had just played his last round of golf,” Trull recalled. “He said, ‘I am not going to play golf anymore if I can’t see the ball; and, I have to ask where it goes every time.’”
Robinson definitely made his mark on baseball during what many call “The Golden Years,” before drugs and controversy plagued a game as American as hot dogs and apple pie. As others during the age, Eddie Robinson will be remembered, especially in Paris, as one of the greats alongside others he played with including Joe DiMaggio, Jackie Robinson, Yogi Berra, Whity Ford and Mickey Mantle, to name a few.
Join me in wishing one of our hometown hero a happy birthday as Tuesday is declared Eddie Robinson Day in Major League Baseball.
