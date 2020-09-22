If the Texas Legislature and school administrators were comic strip characters, lawmakers would be Lucy, while school admins would be Charlie Brown. In full “Peanuts” style, the football Lucy would set up and inevitably yank away as Charlie Brown swings his foot is state education funding.
Covid-19’s financial toll on government revenues has school officials anxiously wringing their fingers. Like Charlie Brown, they know the football will be yanked away, but they line up to kick it anyway in the hopes that lawmakers will honor the commitment they made in 2019’s House Bill 3.
That $11.6 billion overhaul of the state’s finance system that included $6.5 billion in new public education spending was seen as the righting of a ship that took a $5.4 billion cut in 2010. That sacked numerous education programs which were only just now being restored, State Rep. Gary VanDeaver said in an August visit with the Kiwanis Club of Paris.
Discussing the financial issues, VanDeaver said various state departments, including the Texas Department of Transportation, are likely to feel “the squeeze of the belt tightening,” with budgets cut by at least 5%. A former educator and a member of the state’s Public Education Committee, the state representative said Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are on board with trying to prevent cuts to public education funding.
However, that bit of comfort did little to alleviate school admin anxiety, especially given the state’s history with education funding and given the state’s move to use federal CARES Act funds to supplant state funding. Administrators had hoped to use the federal funding to develop new online programs, hire staff to implement online education and to address technology needs, but the state captured the money and used it to reduce its own financial responsibility.
Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward and Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones have voiced concerns about state funding. Ward in August said he hoped legislators would not hesitate to use the state’s “rainy day funds” to maintain state education funding. Jones on Monday told his trustees that he expects the state to pull funding for the new Teacher Incentive Allotment, the goal of which was to attract and retain effective teachers at hard-to-staff schools.
“The state likes to start allotments and say ‘we’re going to fund it,’ and after a few years, the allotment kind of goes away but the requirement stays. I hope it doesn’t go away because it is a good opportunity for our teachers, but we’ll just see how everything happens in this legislative session,” Jones said.
Lawmakers are accustomed to hearing school administrator pleas to maintain or increase public education funding. That makes the public’s support all the more important. New voices may convince lawmakers to honor the commitment made in House Bill 3.
Make no mistake — cuts to state government funding virtually across the board are coming in the next biennium. But public education has struggled financially for years with educators fighting to recoup what was lost. Don’t let it be lost again. Contact your lawmaker and let them know education funding must be a priority.
Klark Byrd
