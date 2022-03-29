T
he Texas Lottery was born May 29, 1992 and it was a big hit from the get-go.
The lottery’s web page will tell you that it made back its startup cost In three hours on that first day, with interest to boot, and this state and Florida have made a considerable chunk off me since that first day.
For you see I, despite the odds and remembering my dad telling me, “You can’t get sumpin for nuthin” (or in this case $1), I play. I am a confirmed at least a $1-a-day player (except Sundays when I am forced to give my wallet a rest).
From that first ticket that I got back in 1992, I knew I was destined to be a player.
That first day I bought a $1 Lone Star Million ticket and “won” $10 with which I bought 10 more tickets and won nothing more.
Over the past 30 years, it hasn’t been a constant stream of losers. I have had some shining moments like the time I spent $5 on scratch offs and won $500 or the time I spent 50 cents on one Pick 3 and won $350 and then 50 cents on another and won $50. There have been plenty of other hits along the way, additionally, but never the really, really big one. So, the torch I carry for hitting the big one has been reduced to a burned down candle flickering in the winds of time.
Of course, I have read of the horror stories of people who win these multimillion dollar jackpots and then turn up broke in two to five years.
I am astounded by what I perceived as their stupidity.
You have to have a plan and that does not include buying a $2 million dollar home when you just win $5,000,000. You have to think about upkeep,
It certainly doesn’t include buying everything you see.
Another saying my dad would say, that is kind of contradictory to the earlier one he would tell is, “But you never know what will happen.”
See I have a plan and that plan includes not telling a single soul. You can do that in Texas; look it up.
I certainly would not be one of those high-dollar jackpot winning people who say with the conviction of Scarlett in her I’ll never be hungry again scene, that I will keep my job even though I now have 100 gazillion dollars.
No, my plan would be to give proper notice, so that a person could be hired to do the job I do and then I would go on down that long lonesome highway for the mountains and the seas. In a new MINI, of course. And that is why I still play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.