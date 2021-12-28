Several years ago in this space, The Paris News publisher challenged everyone to a specific resolution: Be kind.
The challenge was offered at a time of deep political divide just as the nation was preparing for a year of election campaigning. Candidates in the 2020 election promised to unite the country, but it’s clear to see that unity has not materialized. And here again, we find ourselves on the precipice of an election — granted, it’s mid-terms and that usually means low voter turnout — but there are contested races between the parties, including the Texas governor’s race. Ugliness in the election season is all but guaranteed.
So, it’s time to renew the “Be Kind” challenge, an off-shoot of a message championed by then first lady Melania Trump for Americans to “#BeBest.” Both challenges ask that we be quick to politeness and slow to anger. Both ask people to be the change they want to see.
In her book “Our Broken America: Why Both Sides Need To Stop Ranting and Start Listening,” Jackie Gingrich Cushman attributes much of the national divide to an unwillingness to listen to each other. “We’re all so busy trying to get our point across that we keep forgetting to sit still, shut up and listen,” the book’s summary states.
Face it — we are the sum of our experiences, and our experiences are incredibly different. The circumstances that have shaped our lives and shaped our decisions are as unique to the person as the person themselves. But no matter how deep the partisan divide in our country goes, there is always a common ground: Americans want to better America. We may disagree on how to do that or even what a better America looks like, and it’s in those moments when we need to listen — not wait to strike, but really listen — to those whose ideas differ so the next step in common ground can be forged.
Politicians and party representatives may come knocking to breathlessly warn you of coming attacks by the other party, but they are no Paul Revere. They have one goal: make money. They’ve learned through the years that fearmongering is a powerful tool that produces astounding financial results.
Without a doubt, there will be endlessly negative content from some campaigns. Also undoubtedly is that a majority of that content will come from state-level campaigns. If only those seeking higher government seats would look to the more positive campaigns waged by local level candidates — where neighbors or co-workers face off — perhaps we’d see less divisiveness and squabbling, and that attitude change would trickle down into our everyday lives.
James 1:19 tells us this: “My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.”
For the non-religious, there’s this proverb: “You can catch more flies with honey than vinegar.”
As stated in the previous “Be Kind” challenges: “Count your blessings, speak gently, practice kindness and let yourself laugh — a lot.”
Offer kindness with no expectation of the same because the reward is being the change that America truly needs. It’ll plant a seed in those around you, and like the Covid-19 virus, it’ll spread.
