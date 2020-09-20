Jerry Dudley and I can agree on one point: America is not perfect, but it has continued to get better. Were that not the case, slavery would still be legal, women and people of color would not be able to vote, women couldn’t own property, children would still be working in factories, and peaceful protests would be illegal, the latter of which is a state of affairs that President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are working hard to reverse.
Contrary to Mr. Dudley’s assertions, all of these changes were championed by progressive Democrats and a few progressive Republicans. Abraham Lincoln would be ashamed of the Republican Party under Trump. The Democratic Party has learned from its past mistakes while rightwing Republicans are doubling down on regression. It is true that Jim Crow-era Southern Democrats opposed many needed improvements. What Mr. Dudley neglects to mention is that those same states that were once Democratic are now Republican and are continuing the same racist policies that modern Democrats condemn.
This takeover was the brainchild of Lee Atwater’s “Southern Strategy” to move the South, including Texas, to the Republican Party and elect Richard Nixon. Lyndon B. Johnson understood the strategy all too well when he said, “If you can convince the lowest white man that he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice that you’re picking his pocket.” Trump and his minions have taken this strategy to new extremes with his racist, xenophobic, homophobic and misogynistic policies that provided a smokescreen for the biggest transfer of wealth from the middle class to the wealthiest Americans in our history.
Mr. Dudley is clearly unimpressed by the truism that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Trump is now pushing a revision of American history to further whitewash this country’s history of racism and laissez faire capitalism that victimized millions of American workers to make a very few extremely wealthy. His goal is to indoctrinate our children with the idea that it is acceptable for Anglo men to exploit others in the name of capitalism.
Democrats recognize that there is a difference between the exploitation of workers and a work environment in which employees are fairly compensated for the services they provide, are protected from unsafe working conditions and pollution of air and water, have access to adequate medical care and safe, affordable drugs and food to name just a few goals that benefit all Americans. We recognize that businesses are entitled to make a profit but that a fair profit must not come at the expense of a healthy environment, safe working conditions and a world irreversibly damaged by global warming.
Trump Republicans are like modern day Pharisees who claim to follow the letter of Old Testament law, but ignore the spirit of the law. Jesus said it plainly with the words, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world and lose his own soul?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.