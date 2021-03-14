Community newspapers across the nation this week are celebrating Sunshine Week, a call to emphasize open government and the public’s right to know. It’s an excellent reminder to the public, journalists and those in government of the importance of open, transparent government.
As Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote in the “Public Information Act Handbook 2020,” Texans have the right to see how their government is spending their tax dollars and exercising the powers they have granted it. That knowledge is essential to preserving the rule of law, protecting the democratic process and defending the liberty we all cherish.”
Key to that preservation is Texas’s Public Information Act, which includes the Open Meetings Act and Open Records Act. The acts are far from perfect — in fact, they’ve been hobbled a bit over the years by lawmakers carving out exceptions — but they provide the public important rights, such as the ability to record public meetings and the expectation of a timely response to a record request. They also prevent government officials from meeting without first notifying the public.
Newspapers celebrate the Public Information Act because it ensures journalists can be the eyes and ears of a very busy public when it comes to matters of government. Journalists have no special powers to compel officials to answer questions or to provide documents. They just know the laws, and they use them.
The nation’s founders so believed in this function of the press they codified it within the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. They did this at a time when media bias was rampant and on full display. Some owned their own newspapers and used them as political weapons against those with opposing viewpoints. Despite that political tactic, they knew the only real check on government is an informed public.
Access to government proceedings faced no bigger challenge than the Covid-19 health pandemic. The law compels local governments to host open meetings, yet health guidelines and statewide mandates prevented gatherings of more than a handful of people. Many of our local boards, committees, councils and commissioners responded by opening virtual access to meetings through programs like Zoom.
That access proved vital, especially at the county level, as commissioners and councilors instituted Covid-19 disaster declarations and made decisions about testing and vaccine availability.
Open government. Ease of public access. Your inalienable rights. These are issues that should matter to all of us. There is room for improvement in Texas, especially considering there are 50 or more exemptions to Texas’s Open Meetings and Open Records acts. Lawmakers are working now to preserve the public’s right to know. Support their efforts. Write your representatives and senators and urge them to support bills that ensure government accountability and transparency.
Let’s keep the sun shining on Texas.
Klark Byrd
