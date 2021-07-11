I want to say thanks to Ronnie Bass, the Precinct 3 Lamar County commissioner, and the men who responded to my call.
The thunderstorm that rolled through on the afternoon of June 21 blew down a tree blocking the road in front of our house. I called the County Commissioners’ Office, and Mr. Bass immediately dispatched two men with equipment. They quickly cut up the tree and hauled it off, freeing the roadway.
Thanks again.
Reagan Skaggs
Powderly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.