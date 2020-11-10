It took four days, but on Saturday, it was finally announced that the American voters have traded in one old white man for another old white man as the president of the United States.
I cannot say I will be sorry to see Donald Trump go. He is a sorry excuse for a president, a con artist who has spent his entire life living high on the hog on other people’s money, lying and stealing and cheating all the way. Even before he announced he wanted the job of president, he was a joke, a con man and a cheat, a professional flim-flam famous for his ability to get away without paying for his crimes. He is well-known for denigrating women and minorities of every stripe at every turn and bamboozling supposedly smart people into believing his guff, then using his celebrity and sheer audacity to hold the consequences of his perfidity at bay so he can move on to his next scam. He uses hatred as a tool to further his own personal ends.
I also cannot say that I am all that glad to see Joe Biden step into the position. He is a career politician, another in a line of the professional networkers Washington, D.C., is eat up with. He is, I believe, in the long run, a better person than Trump, one who aims to serve the people of this country rather than bilk them and ravish them to feed his own needs and to line his own pockets and the pockets of those like him. Biden will lead this country with decorum rather than scream outright lies at us and startle the masses of frightened, unreasoning people.
I expect the new president to behave in way that will foster a sense of hopefulness in people and a taste for peaceful, productive coalition that can bring people together rather than pit them against one another. Covid-19 is a blight on the world and must be faced, head-on, to help prevent even more unnecessary deaths. It doesn’t matter who or what caused the virus; it only matters how we as a people face this challenge, which is not going away, people, no matter who claims it is. We must all — all — cooperate to keep the death toll from rising any higher. A quarter of a million Americans, choking on their own fluids, is a hideous thing, one that did not have to happen and cannot be allowed to continue.
Climate change is an even bigger problem, one that could make Covid-19 look like a paper cut when compared to the overall cataclysm of a planet grown toxic to all forms of life. Everyone is so caught up in the need to keep the economy going, but the economy depends on the people who live in it, and ignoring the problems that can wipe out all the people is short-sighted and is not a solution.
Racial injustice in this country is another issue that America can, and should, overcome. Hatred of others simply because they are different and a willingness to profit from the misery of others has been a shameful part of the American psyche for hundreds of years. It is time it stopped. We can change. We have to start with our own souls, with our own characters.
The thing that makes me happiest about this change in the White House is the presence of a woman of color in the second-highest seat in the Capitol, a person who knows how politics works, a person who has known the burden of misogyny and bigotry in her own life, a person young enough to see far into the future and strong enough to work hard to make it better for all of us. Yes, Kamala Harris is also a career politician, one who knows the law, knows how the game is played but she is also not one of the boys, not by a long shot. Having her standing beside the new president should give hope to every American who has suffered from gender and/or race hatred and inequality, who have listened to the egregious lies and the hatred and the ignorance that have overflowed the Beltway for the last four years, who defied every challenge put in their path to go to the polls and vote, defiantly, for a better America.
