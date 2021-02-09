I recently heard the former president is no longer a member of the Screen Actors Guild/American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.
As an amateur actor, I have often daydreamed about being a professional performer and proudly taking up membership in an actors guild. It is a far-fetched dream, I grant you — but it is a fondly held one, nonetheless.
The first person I ever knew personally who was a card-carrying member of the guild was a fellow from California who retired with his wife to Lamar County a few years ago. A resident of the San Francisco Bay area, he had been an extra in several movies and TV shows that were filmed in the city back then. He told stories of being an extra on the “Streets of San Francisco” and portraying a fireman during the filming of “The Towering Inferno.” He showed me his card once. It was an ordinary piece of cardboard, laminated, but he was proud of it and kept it in his wallet, always on him.
As a journalist, I have interviewed a number of performers over the years when they have passed through Paris, and many of them may be among the hundreds of thousands of people who are currently members of the various acting guilds, but I never had cause to ask them about it. I’ve talked with comedians, recording artists, professional musicians, opera singers, actors and reality show stars. I am sure most of them have SAG-AFTRA cards in their wallets, too.
A few months ago, I spoke with local singer-songwriter Cas Haley about winning a competition that netted him a new car and let him sing his music on a national sales campaign. Aside from seeing Bonnie Raitt sing in person at the Grammy Awards show, he was most impressed that the experience also got him a membership in SAG-AFTRA, with access to what he called “the good insurance.”
I also recently found out that a co-worker at the newspaper, Julia Furukawa, was offered a SAG card, the result of an internship for NPR.
As a result of his work in movies and on reality TV, former President Donald Trump, who was quite rich before he took to acting, earned enough money to qualify for a piece of the guild’s pension funds and for health benefits. When the guild decided it would seek to reevaluate and perhaps issue a chastisement in the name of the group, he showed out. Trump summarily resigned his membership and then accused the group of being ineffectual and un-American. He also, again, took shots at members who are TV journalists, calling names and claiming he was the only thing that kept some mainstream media afloat.
Ninety-eight percent of the 160,000 or so members of SAG-AFTRA do not make enough money as actors to pay all their bills, yet they persevere in their craft, working second, sometimes third jobs, and pinching pennies every day to be able to live out their dreams of practicing their art. They all should be proud the guild took a stance and defended them.
