A fundamental cornerstone of literacy, libraries have preserved the distribution of education and knowledge for millennia. Yet, in a day and age when the internet reaches hundreds of millions of Americans with endless avenues of information, many may think of the public library as an obsolete relic of the past. Those who think so couldn’t be more wrong.
Libraries ensure the distribution and record of detailed knowledge and information of both the past and present, provide free entertainment and bring technological access to those who don’t already have it. A refuge for those seeking knowledge and understanding, libraries would be worth preserving if only for their iconic nature — that metaphorical picture of a place of study, research and understanding. There’s nothing like the idea of holding a book in your hand and paging gradually through it or using anything you can find as a bookmark instead of the star-shaped icon in the corner of your screen.
Yet even beyond poetic sensibilities, local libraries like the Paris Public Library provide other tangible value as well. The Paris Public Library makes old city and county records available to the public, pulling from its archives copies of books and newspapers once published centuries ago in this city. For historians, such a repository of information helps them to gather research and create an accurate picture of the past. The worldwide web has only been around for 32 years, making distribution of local information from before its creation reliant on print materials.
Besides its historical importance, the Paris Public Library also enables education of both school-aged students and adult learners. For homeschooling teachers or others without a school library, the massive stockpile of nonfiction books, biographies and encyclopedias is a safe haven of knowledge and information. Tales of Napoleon or the Complete Works of William Shakespeare become the richest of textbooks found entirely for free.
Yet even for students who do have school libraries, the local library blasts the notion that books and reading are only scholastic activities. Programs, such as Paris Public Library’s children’s book readings, make reading fun and encourage the beginning of a lifelong pursuit of knowledge and learning. It also provides access to more advanced books when students are ready to tackle adult literature.
Libraries also enable adults to continue to read inexpensively after they graduate. Online books bought using Kindles or other means mimic a bookstore more than a library in cost and accessibility. For those wishing to expand their horizons and learn inexpensively, the local library does the trick.
Furthermore, as technology grows and adapts, the Paris Public Library is changing with it. Technological advances have made the local library a haven for not only print materials but digital ones as well. As Paris Public Library continues to grow, it has already adopted loanable video game materials to enable the distribution of immersive digital storytelling as well. Paris Public Library also has free computer banks and wifi for those without convenient internet access of their own.
Ultimately, whether through tradition, ease of access, distribution of knowledge and information, free entertainment or learning programs, Paris is lucky to have its library.
Kareyn Hellmann
