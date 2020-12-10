Here it is Thursday again. Typical of 2020, unless you live mercifully far enough out not to be current in the recent doings of men and other critters, the hot topics haven’t changed much. SARS-CoV-2 is plowing an ever wider swath through Lamar County, the election controversy still rages hot, and the video, direct evidence and sworn affidavits coming in are beginning to offer an alarming picture of possible fraud and criminal behavior that boggles even the dullest imagination.
Sadly, one of the things we didn’t see was much local coverage nor even a passing casual mention in some places of “a date which will live in infamy.” I’m not any too sure what to attribute that to. It’s becoming habitual in a lot of places. Call me old fashioned, but “we forgot” is only marginally less disconcerting than “it wasn’t convenient.” One of the consequences — and privileges, I guess — of this shindig is I get some interesting emails once in a while from all over. By the time Wednesday evening rolled around, it was quite plain I wasn’t the only one who noticed the trend.
It’s a bit ironic in that recent trends, beliefs, behaviors and events have some disturbing similarities to those around the world leading up to and touching off the conflagration of the Second World War. One of the most egregious then and now is the erroneous idea that “the end justifies the means.”
Although it seems quite unpopular these days, even if you screw your index fingers into your ears clean up to the first knuckle and drone “la-la-la-la-la-la-la” at the top of your lungs, the fact remains nonetheless valid that how you win still is more important than what you win, or even the concept of winning itself. Equally unpopular the opinion that it would take a severe and calculated trip into abject denial to fail to see fraud and cheating around this election.
At first I suspected a lot of the protesting was all about sour grapes, but as the rocks got flipped over and the roaches scurried for cover, that theory died aborning.
The precursor and companion of the dross of error is simple self-chosen and self-inflicted hypocrisy. If you’re not sure what that means, just ask yourself what the goings-on (particularly in the media) would look like had the roles been reversed and the victims on the other side.
Yeah. Not a pretty thought.
But the problem doesn’t have to be that blatant. The passive element has its own ethical challenge. Folks just willing to accept what they see and are either OK with it, disinclined to call it out or just unwilling do anything about it still have skin in the game, too. When the ship goes down in shark-infested water, everyone on board suddenly has an equal opportunity to become shark food.
Call it what you will, excusing of bad behavior, tolerance of secretly preferred techniques, blatant short run hedonism, willingness to indulge criminal tactics or immaturity on par with psychotic fixation, the moniker you hang on it cannot change nor mitigate the essential reality of it. In either case, the default and de facto result is by its very nature dishonest and complicit. Negligence can be accidental misfeasance could be born of misunderstandings, but deliberate malfeasance is a whole different bucket of hungry leaches.
One of the rude truths of life is when your friends and compatriots cheat, and you know it and say nothing — or worse, defend them — you’re part of the problem, and you’ve tossed your lot, and chosen your cohorts.
When you win like that and you’re OK with it, the unfortunate substantiality you’ve just embraced is indecorous but legitimate; you just can’t trust your friends; and by default they can’t trust you either. And although it is seldom said openly among such company, nobody is fooling anyone else.
From the Historical Research Division here at The Paper Radio, when Churchill bespake The House of Commons in 1948, “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it,” he might just have been onto something.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.