Remember when, for lack of choices, everybody listened to the same music on radio stations, watched the same sitcoms on TV and saw the same movie in the theater? As a millennial, I don’t. But some days the simplicity of those times sounds really good, especially when sensory overload leads to decision fatigue.
Decision fatigue is a real and pervasive problem in our culture, but most people aren’t even aware they’re feeling it. It happens when, due to mental fatigue, you make bad decisions, like starting arguments, or have trouble making any decision at all, like being unsure where you want to eat.
Decision fatigue was discovered in 2011 when parole board decisions were closely analyzed by Stanford University researchers Jonathan Levav and Shai Danziger, and delineated in their study “Extraneous Factors in Judicial Decisions.”
The researchers found there was a pattern to the parole board’s decisions, but it wasn’t related to the prisoner’s ethnic backgrounds, sentences or crimes. It was decision fatigue. After studying decisions made by the board over the course of a year, a striking pattern in the data was found: “(p)risoners who asked for parole earlier in the morning received parole about 70% of the time, while those who appeared late in the day were paroled less than 10% of the time.”
Perhaps the judges should be changed out at lunch.
In the interest of having one less decision to crowd your synapses, thereby leading to dishonorable decisions, I propose uniform dressing, or buying your favorite outfit in bulk. It’s a method for cutting back on a series of decisions that can be some of the most fatiguing, especially for women.
Many successful people uphold the method, not only to cut down on decision fatigue and wasted time in their busy schedules, but to optimize their performance by living comfortably in their professional lives as well as at home.
Some of the busiest people have subscribed to uniform dressing as the concept of minimalism dominates in popular culture, including Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerburg and Steve Jobs. It’s become even more popular with successful women who want it known that this helps balance the scales as women tend to be held to a higher appearance standard than men.
Arianna Huffington has been an advocate for what she calls “repeat dressing,” using #repeat every time she wears the same outfit for comfort.
“Men have a competitive advantage,” she told the Associated Press. “They don’t have to waste the kind of energy we waste. Feeling that we have to wear something new every time we have a speech, every time we do something important … so, I deliberately use my Instagram to show myself, for example, at the Time 100 dinner, next to a photo of me at the White House Correspondents Dinner, wearing the same long gown.”
Other powerful women have subscribed to the time-saving concept as well: Hillary Clinton, Angelina Jolie, even Vera Wang, who said: “I realized everybody in the end comes down to a uniform.”
With these influential ladies behind the lifestyle, I’m hopeful uniform dressing will be reaching the Red River Valley soon. At least then I won’t have to keep telling people I can afford more than one outfit, given that I’m not rich or famous enough for that to be known — yet.
