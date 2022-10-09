Jim Chadwick left some pretty big shoes to fill when he left this world Sept. 29 after a lifetime of public service, first in the military and as a Dallas police officer before returning home to Lamar County as the director of the Boys Club of Paris and then as a private investigator.
Hundreds of people, including many from the Dallas area, filled First Methodist Church in downtown Paris on Tuesday morning to pay tribute to the man known as a father figure to many, a devoted Christian and a public servant.
The Rev. Michael Hodge, one of the officiants at Tuesday’s memorial service and pastor of The Way of Truth Church in South Dallas, told of his introduction to Jim Chadwick as an eight-year-old black boy from the projects, about how he gave him a chance to play football, and what his friendship has meant to so many over the years.
“Jim was looking to integrate his team at a time when there was a bad relationship between Blacks and Whites,” Hodge told me later. “He showed so much love to all of us boys that he quickly gained everyone’s respect.”
Hodge gave his assessment of his lifelong friend this way.
“Number one, he was an innovator; number two, he was very loving; and number three, he was very compassionate and patient and his heart was bigger than the world,” Hodge said. “He was a man’s man. I have been preaching for 30 years, and I haven’t done half of what Jim has done for mankind.”
After serving the Dallas Police Department in the Community Service Division and coaching athletic teams with the Dallas Police Athletic League for more than 20 years, Jim and his wife of of 63 years, Betty Chadwick, returned to Lamar County in 1984 where Jim served as Boys Club director for 15 years before he retired in 1999 and became a private investigator.
Just as he did in Dallas, Chadwick made his mark on Paris and Lamar County as former Boys Club participants Tony Gunn and Josh Bray can attest.
“He just took me in as a father figure,” Gunn said about his relationship with Chadwick that began when he was 16 and has continued. “He just showed up out of the blue from the Boys Club and recruited a number of us off the street to come to the club, he said to help with the younger boys.”
With Chadwick’s encouragement, Gunn said he graduated from Paris High, raised a family and currently works at Kimberly-Clark.
“Jim found me in a dark place during my teenage years, helped me work on some anger issues and headed me in the right direction,” Gunn said. “I made him my father figure, and he treated me just like I was his son.”
Although coming from a slightly different perspective and from a supportive middle class family, Josh Bray also credited his time at The Boys Club under Chadwick’s supervision as having a dramatic influence on his life.
“I was a Boys Club kid,” Bray said as he explained how he loved to play basketball and as a seven or eight-year-old could more than carry his weight around the court with his church league friends. “That’s when my Dad decided I should go play at the Boys Club, and I was introduced to Jim Chadwick. I learned a new level of basketball and unmeasurable life skills from Jim that serve me till this day.”
Summarizing the merits of his friend, Bray said, “He was a father to the fatherless; an encourager and often wanted more for people than they first wanted for themselves; and he helped them work toward resolutions to life’s problems. Privileged, or underprivileged, Jim always saw the best in people and wanted what was best for everybody.”
Jim Chadwick will be missed but his legacy will live on because of the encouragement he gave others.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.