Mary Madewell Headshot

Mary Madewell

Jim Chadwick left some pretty big shoes to fill when he left this world Sept. 29 after a lifetime of public service, first in the military and as a Dallas police officer before returning home to Lamar County as the director of the Boys Club of Paris and then as a private investigator.

Hundreds of people, including many from the Dallas area, filled First Methodist Church in downtown Paris on Tuesday morning to pay tribute to the man known as a father figure to many, a devoted Christian and a public servant.

