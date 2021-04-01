I am not about to spout out the old cliche “spring has sprung.” Nope, wouldn’t do that. But spring is here. After that awful near-zero snow event that started back on Feb. 11, most of us are beyond delighted.
This part of the world has so many beautiful trees and plants that celebrate the arrival of this “soft” season.
Redbuds are a little past peak, but they are so frothy and ethereal. That lacy purple can light up a landscape.
Azaleas may not grow wild, but they do grow, luxuriously, brilliantly and in a wide variety of shade and colors from a pristine white to a dark, dark red. One thing, have you noticed that because they come in dwarf through extra large, they can be used in a landscaping pattern that provides an unusually rich depth?
We tend to talk a lot about spring greens. And they are marvelous. Like Ireland, this area tends to exhibit 50 shades of green to delight the eye.
But if you take a close look at it, a lot of the trees and bushes aren’t green right now. No, the willows are red, so many of the new, perfect young leaves are bronze or red or beautiful gold. A lot of the new growth is arrayed in colors that predict the full blown colors of autumn.
There are always those much more cautious plants and trees. Bois d’Arc trees are tough, hardy and very skeptical about the coming of the springtime. They hold back their leaves until most other trees are displaying their proud new growth. There is even an old saying that danger of a freeze is over when the Bois d’Arc leaves are as large as a possum’s ear.
Pecan trees are still a stark form of lace against the sunrises and sunsets that seem to bring hope and warmth to a chilly Earth. They aren’t risk takers either.
For those who garden, this is the happiest time of year. Dirt under fingernails, reconnected with the natural world, there are plants to be bought or seedlings to be set. All the promise of the growing season lies before gardeners. The anticipation of how well the plants will grow and develop, how much will the plants produce, inspires imagination and hope. Dreams of vine-ripened tomatoes and luscious fresh peas dance in our heads.
And flowers? How seeing those buds swell and bloom lifts the spirit. How seeing the colorful pallets of tulips develops the heart. Tiny little starflowers and little dainty yellow wildflowers are eclipsed by the Texas all time favorite — bluebonnets. Is there anything more gorgeous than the bluebonnets that blossom alongside the roads and fields of Texas? Crimson clover, what we call buttercups, wine cups and Mexican hat are all poised for perfection.
And there is other evidence of spring. Kids are shedding jackets, and adults are sporting a faint pink nose and cheeks from time spent sun worshiping.
The pastures are studded with new born calves curled up like living Easter eggs, and their charm is hard to resist.
Because this is an upbeat column, I am choosing to talk about how wonderful and fresh the storm-scrubbed air smells to us all, animal and human alike. I’m ignoring the allergy issues caused by the yellow haze of pollen. I think the upswing in allergy medication purchasing may help the economy substantially though.
Yes, it’s springtime and it’s difficult to resist the call of the wild — the wild of warmer days and just right chilly night, the new growth and emerging life all around. It’s fleeting. Please take advantage of it while it lasts. It is new and special every single year. Enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.