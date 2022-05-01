N
owhere is the support crime victims receive in this community more evident than to observe Jane Adams of the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office in her role as victim’s advocate as she supports a child called to testify in a sexual abuse case or a family present during the trial of a violent offender.
During the past decade, I’ve observed Jane on numerous occasions as she quietly goes about her role comforting victims and making sure each knows what is happening in the courtroom as she lends her support both during and after court procedures.
Many times I have witnessed Jane accompany a child to the courtroom from an adjoining hallway, and I know she has been with that child to offer comfort and encouragement during what must be a frightening and intimidating process. I’ve witnessed her sitting with a family as they wait nervously in the gallery when the announcement that a jury has reached a verdict is made, and then I’ve observed her rejoice with the family, or bring comfort, whatever the verdict’s outcome.
And then, when family members prepare to make victims’ statements after a defendant is found guilty and sentenced, I’ve watched her lend support during a very emotional time when family and friends confront the person who has caused them so much grief.
On Wednesday, Jane could be found working in the background at a Walk of Hope celebration when hundreds gathered on the Plaza in downtown Paris to join with other communities across the nation in recognizing National Crime Victims Rights Week April 24-30.
The program she put together, and the downtown walk afterward, could not have been more well planned and implemented, a celebration Jane initiated several years ago with the help of other victim support groups in the community. Knowing Jane, I would be remiss not to mention Court Appointed Special Advocates for Kids, Children’s Advocacy Center, Paris Police Department, Reno Police Department, Reno Fire Department, Crime Stoppers, Child Protective Services, Safe-T, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, Horizon House Transitional Shelter, City Square and Lone Star Legal Aid as agencies who support crime victims and event sponsors Modern Woodmen Financial and the Lamar County Welfare Board.
And, she would want me to express appreciation to the Justiss Elementary School fourth grade choir for their upbeat renditions of “We’re All In This Together” and “We will Rise Up,” and to the Mix Society Band for kicking off the downtown walk with “Stand By Me.”
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass recognized the many community organizations during his brief speech as being important in answering the Crime Victims Rights movement’s call to “confront and remove barriers to achieve justice for all victims.”
“Hopefully this is what it’s looking like in different places as we celebrate the accomplishments and reflect on how far we have come for victims’ rights, access and equity,” Cass said about the impressive ceremony taking place in Paris, Texas.
I’m sure others involved in making this year’s Walk of Hope such a success will join me in saying to Jane, “Job well done.”
