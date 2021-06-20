For more than a hundred years, Black Texans have celebrated their own independence day — June 19, otherwise known as Juneteenth. The celebration commemorates June 19, 1865, the day enslaved Black people in Galveston learned of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which freed slaves in Southern states. The proclamation had been signed two years before Union soldiers arrived with the news.
On Thursday, President Joseph Biden signed a bipartisan bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Before then, it was observed in the vast majority of states and the District of Columbia. Texas was first to make Juneteenth a holiday in 1980.
Juneteenth is the 12th federal holiday, including Inauguration Day once every four years. It’s also the first federal holiday since the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was added in 1983, the Associated Press reported.
Supporters of the holiday have worked to make sure Juneteenth celebrators don’t forget why the day exists.
“In 1776 the country was freed from the British, but the people were not all free,” Dee Evans, national director of communications of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, said in 2019. “June 19, 1865, was actually when the people and the entire country was actually free.”
It was the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who famously said, “no one is free until we are all free.” Juneteenth marks a true day of freedom for all Americans, a day to be celebrated by all. There was just such a celebration here in Paris on Saturday, complete with parade and gathering at Leon Williams Park. If you missed it this year, mark the calendar and make it a point to join the festivities next year. Let freedom ring.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.