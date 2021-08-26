Have you ever thought about the jobs that no longer exist? Time, progress and change creates jobs but also results in jobs disappearing.
Some of those jobs are well gone. Did you know that before sewer systems, back in the days of outhouses, there was a “night soil collector” hired in many incorporated cities? It was a city position, but not one many wanted. After dark, this person drove a cart from house to house, going in back gates and digging out waste from outhouses.
Chimney sweeps no longer go down chimneys to clean, and strong men no longer saw massive blocks of ice from northern lakes to be stored for summer use.
Some other jobs that no longer exist? Door-to-door milk delivery. The milk man is gone. So are switchboard operators. For younger readers, there was a time when telephone calls were received at a central point and operators, mostly women, physically plugged in a contact that sent the call to the proper location.
Not that many years ago people trained as key punch operators and secretaries had to be able to take down dictation in shorthand. Shorthand was a series of symbols that enabled a secretary to keep up with someone verbally dictating a letter. Then the secretary could type the letter in triplicate using carbon paper. Both shorthand and carbon paper are long gone.
Telegraph operators and telegraph deliverers are dim memories in the annals of history.
So are linotype operators. As one who watched the early days of newspaper publishing evolve from a photomechanical process to desktop publishing with electronic transmission to the printer, linotype operators always amazed me. Before my time, these people set, by hand, every letter and word in cast lead. Backwards. It blows my mind that they could read forward and backwards.
Word processing had a brief time in the spotlight. Computer courses taught it. Shortly after, though, computers were household items and word processors faded into oblivion.
Elevator operators used to work in virtually any business that had an elevator. Now we push the floor buttons ourselves.
Door-to-door salespeople are basically in the past, too. Book sellers, vacuum cleaners and cleaning product purveyors are long gone. Encyclopedia sales used to be a big business. Now, with the ability to look up any information wanted on our phones an expensive, bulky set of books are totally useless.
With the onset of digital projection, a film projectionist is another outdated skill. People who know how to deal with canisters of film reels and feeding the celluloid into a projector are gone.
There was a time when people were paid to wake others up by rapping on windows with a stick. Hotels used to have humans make wake up calls. Wake up calls and travel alarms have been replaced by our cellphones.
Many jobs involving incredible physical labor have been lightened by the advent of machines. Children no longer break big chunks of coal into smaller pieces or stand in mills for pennies a day. These are actually good things.
Yes, the world changes. Professions come and go. It might be interesting to think about what jobs or careers we consider indispensable now that new innovations will replace. Can we tell? Probably there are signs that give us hints for some, but others? Well, I’m sure there are some we can’t begin to imagine going away. Only time will tell.
