We did it! The midnight hour on Jan. 1 struck 24 times in 24 time zones, and the world officially moved on into 2021. It doesn’t change much — the Covid-19 health pandemic is ongoing, economies are in upheaval because of it, and opposing political forces are still going at it like cats and dogs — but after going through so much in such a short time, leaving 2020 behind just feels good. Seeing 2021 on the calendar feels refreshing, and if attitude is half the battle, then let’s kick off with a good start.
Thumbs up for making it to the new year. 2020 was a physically, mentally and emotionally brutal year that exhausted most of us, but we have persevered and we will continue to persevere. Here’s to the many blessings we all may find in 2021.
Thumbs up too this week to our newly elected and re-elected public servants. Those who ran for office or ran to keep office in Lamar County were sworn in Friday, and they include Commissioner Alan Skidmore, Sheriff Scott Cass, Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Michael Woodson and Precinct 3 Constable Steven Hill. Also, County Attorney Gary Young, tax assessor Haskell Moroney, Precinct 3 Commissioner Ronnie Bass, Precinct 1 Constable Travis Rhodes and Precinct 5 Constable Jimmy Hodges. Thank you for your oaths to serve the public.
We are fortunate to live in an area where the community service of our elected officials goes further than the requirements of their office. Many of these officials named here and others who are not freely give their time and resources to make Lamar County a better place to live. They support non-profits, they attend events and they reach out to every part of our community.
Wrapping this edition up is a thumbs down to attorney L. Lin Wood, who on Friday tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence, Supreme Court Justice John Roberts and Sen. Mitch McConnell should be arrested for treason, adding that Pence “will face execution by firing squad.” None of the three have committed treason, and Wood is flirting with disaster in suggesting the end of the vice president’s life.
