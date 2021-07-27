Texas is “past the time of government mandates” and “into the time for personal responsibility,” Gov. Greg Abbott said last week as Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the state and across the nation.
Those words came during a news conference in which the governor expressed resistance to any new mandated restrictions as the coronavirus’s delta variant fuels a fresh uptick in positivity rate, total cases and hospitalizations in Texas.
“Personal responsibility” means listening to the advice of your local public health officials and your private doctor.
Local public health officials include the Paris-Lamar County Health District, which on Monday shared on Facebook its efforts to vaccinate anyone seeking protection from Covid-19. The district has all three vaccines on hand — Moderna, Pfizer BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson — with no appointment necessary between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Covid Center, 1128 Clarksville St., Suite 150, in Paris. Shots are available for ages 12 and up.
“Folks, the number of younger people contracting Covid-19 D-Variant with symptoms is rapidly increasing. These vaccines have been out since last November and have prevented or diminished severe infections, that’s a fact! Don’t let the national media or angry commenters persuade you one way or the other — research from reputable factual sites, talk with your family and people you trust, then decide for yourself,” the district’s post states.
Not inclined to get a vaccine? There are still steps you can take to diminish your chances of falling ill to Covid-19. From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Wear a mask in indoor public places, especially in public places where you cannot maintain at least 6 feet of distance with anyone who is not in your household.
• Avoid crowds in restaurants, bars and fitness centers, areas where wearing a mask impedes the reason you’re there, and avoid poorly ventilated spaces.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place and before touching your face.
• Clean high touch surfaces daily with disinfectants. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
It’s important to remember that school will be starting very soon as this fresh wave of Covid-19 cases is taking off, and schools are a veritable petri dish — ask any parent who’s caught a cold from their kid while school is in. Schools will take efforts to prevent the spread of the disease. But, as the governor said, it’s up to each of us to do the same.
Klark Byrd
