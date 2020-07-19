‘You know all this coronavirus stuff is just a biological weapon, don’t you? Yeah. It is. There’s no way a virus just jumped from monkeys. China made this. Why don’t you put that in the newspaper?”
I couldn’t help myself, and I burst out laughing before realizing that the family member telling me this was dead serious. Despite my laughter, he continued.
“You watch. When the election is over in November, all of this will disappear and it’ll be normal again.”
What?
At this point, I was legitimately curious how the presidential election was going to cure a respiratory virus, but all my family member would say is “just you watch.”
I tried to correct him. I tried telling him that there have been several zoonotic diseases, including HIV (which has since mutated into a human-only virus), bird and swine flus and the plague. I’m not even sure how monkeys factor into coronavirus discussions. It’s theorized that SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, developed in bats (its genome is closely related to coronavirus found in horseshoe bats in China). As for the virus being a biological weapon, it’s a pretty lousy one. It’s a crapshoot as to how it will affect people, and it’s the most deadly for a part of the population that no longer suits up and fights.
As for how an election will magically cure the illness is beyond me, but I’ve found my family member isn’t the only one to believe such things and, as it turns out, it’s a bipartisan belief.
But I’ll tell you like I told him — everything that is happening today in regards to the virus, the resulting economy uncertainty and the measures to slow its spread has happened before. We’re just so spoiled by modern day life we didn’t think it could happen to us. And we’ve definitely watched too many conspiracy movies.
Listen to the science, and talk with your doctor. We will get through this.
