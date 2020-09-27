September is always a milestone month for me. It is, of course, the month we pause and remember the lives taken from us in the 9/11 terror attacks. And it’s also the month of my birthday, but there a couple other milestones I mark each year.
One such date is Sept. 19, the day I quit smoking after 13 years of cigarette use. Smoking was a family habit. Almost every adult I knew smoked, so really it was just a matter of time before I did too. I was 15 when I started, generally smoking one before school and two to three in the afternoons after school and before bed. Before I graduated high school, I was smoking a pack of Marlboro Lights a day.
I became a heavy smoker, and not just because I was obese, which I was. I was a human chimney, smoking two or more packs of nonfiltered cigarettes a day. How I took a breath of fresh air is beyond me.
I was 28 when my final attempt to stop smoking took hold. I started having breathing trouble, and in fact suffered a three-day long asthma attack before I realized it was more than a chest cold. I had never had asthma, so it never occurred to me that I would have an asthma attack. But I did, and for those three days I literally could not smoke. Three days was all it took to rid my body of the nicotine cravings I had, and so when I got the asthma under control, I decided to remain cigarette-free. I quit cold turkey. I even carried a pack of cigarettes with me for a year — you know, just in case I needed them — but never so much as peeled the cellophane. I’ve not craved a cigarette since, even when I’m around them.
It’s been 12 years since I quit, meaning I’ve been done with cigarettes for about as long as I smoked them. I breathe better, and I’ve never had another asthma attack. When I eventually lost the weight I put on while quitting, I realized I could even run without my lungs feeling as though they were deep fried in the hottest lava pits of Hades.
The other milestone in September came Saturday, the 29th anniversary of my father’s passing. I had my father for just 11 years of my life, and I have missed him dearly every day since.
My father was a diabetic, a condition that affected him as a teenager. His was Type I, otherwise known as juvenile diabetes, and it didn’t stop him from doing the things he wanted to do, like body building.
But diabetes management in the 1960s through the 1980s wasn’t as good as it is today, and the disease took a toll on him. He was legally blind all my life, and after I turned 10, he started losing feeling in his extremities. A few weeks before I turned 11, he was bedridden in a home. His 46-year-old mind was youthful as ever, but his body was spent.
I cherished my father and his love, and it’s a love I pass on now to my children. Hopefully when my day comes, they’ll remember me as fondly.
