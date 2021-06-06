Admittedly we have a short time remaining in the school year, however, it seems that there is so much still left to do. I remarked the other day that the month of May has been the most difficult on record since I arrived at Clarksville ISD three years ago. This Covid-filled year has been different and has required my team to be adept at making constant adjustments.
Many would think the impact and effects of Covid-19 are long in our rear-view mirror; yet, I find myself finishing a school year still having to be conscious of schooling within a pandemic and planning for a new school year that will look much different as a result of the pandemic.
Clarksville ISD finds itself, as a result of the pandemic, in a highly advantageous situation. The fact that all students have been disadvantaged by this situation cannot be argued by anyone. Research consistently points to the fact that students coming from disadvantaged backgrounds experience more loss of learning opportunities than other groups. Much like the two prior stimulus payments created for every American adult under a certain level of annual income, the federal government has increased its level of financial commitment and support to all public schools across this nation. Referring back to the research of learning loss with disadvantaged students, the feds were purposeful in developing a formula that ensured that districts with more disadvantaged students receive a greater allocation of this “stimulus” money.
Specifically, Clarksville is expecting $2.4 million this summer with likely another $2.1 million coming shortly afterwards. These funds come with a few restrictions attached and must be spent in two years. I recall a movie with a very similar storyline as this. For those of you in my generation, I likened this situation to a movie that came out when I was in high school in 1985 called “Brewster’s Millions.” Here’s a refresher:
After losing his position as a minor league pitcher, Montgomery Brewster (Richard Pryor) learns his great-uncle has left him $300 million. To inherit it, Brewster must spend $30 million in 30 days under a complicated set of rules that forbid him from donating too much to charity or retaining any new assets when the period is up. Unable to share details about the will’s odd conditions with anyone, Brewster sets out to spend his money under the stern eye of a paralegal.
The main takeaway, for me, was the degree of waste for very odd things that were purchased in order to meet the established timeline. The main character’s issue was the timeline set for spending it and the special rules put in place. In this situation, the federal government’s distribution will arrive with some restrictions as well and has a two-year timeline attached to it. The challenge for me and my team was creating a plan that would not appear to be flippant. We were able to accomplish this by having thorough and lengthy discussions among ourselves and then seeking feedback from our staff and community through more meetings and surveys.
Our Plan
Public school systems are no different than any other organization or households; opportunities for enhancement are always available with more money. Surveys of the CISD staff, community members and students consistently indicated they would like to see more staff come aboard. We remembered that as we planned for the use of this money. A significant portion of this money will provide more additional support directly to both students and staff in the following ways:
• District Gifted and Talented Specialist to target high level acceleration.
• First to second grade transition class to support learning loss with first graders still lacking significant mastery of critical first grade content.
• One classroom aide to support more individualized learning opportunities in this transitional class.
• Three interventionists that will support teachers in the development and implementation of Tier 2 and 3 instruction.
• One elementary school aide that supports the district’s pursuit of more group instruction schoolwide.
• One middle school special education resource teacher.
• A full-time district special education diagnostician to support placement of qualifying students.
We have proudly allocated more than $700,00 over a two-year period to boost academics. An interesting part of this includes a $12,000 stipend in our best attempt yet to take care of the consistent instability of high school English language arts teachers. Stipends are generally given to district human resources departments as a needed tool to effectively recruit hard-to-fill positions. The high school English language arts situation in Clarksville ISD has lacked consistency since I arrived, and the kids simply cannot afford to enter into another school year without us laying roots down with securing two highly skilled teachers to teach high school English I–IV.
We know a great majority of our kids have varying academic abilities and that it is difficult to teach an entire class with such wide-ranging academic abilities. Adding more support in the special education area, more classroom manpower to support small group instruction, and purchasing furniture that can be easily manipulated into small group settings and then back with ease should social distancing become necessary again will definitely help the learning environment.
The creation of an academic lab for all secondary students who likely need intense one-on-one support to fully gain what is being taught should serve staff well as lack of support for individual students can typically weigh down a teacher’s instructional practice.
I constantly and rightfully hear that teachers are not paid enough. I unfortunately believe that this will never change as the value and contribution that teachers bring to this world simply cannot be bought. The federal money we are getting can indeed support teacher bonuses. Clarksville ISD will take advantage of this very current opportunity and plan for teacher $1,000 bonuses for the approaching calendar year.
The challenge for my teammates and I was building a plan that worked within the constraints of time that the federal government has prescribed. Funding the schools to that degree while shortening the time period it has to be spent serves as two primary ingredients for operational waste. Gathering community feedback and hosting several intense meetings has led to a plan I feel will serve Clarksville ISD students and staff well.
