I am back, back from my first vacation that wasn’t a weekend road trip in three years. Those three years were long ones, let me tell you what.
I went to Little Rock and Hot Springs because while I have been to Arkansas before, I have never really “been to Arkansas.”
In the past, I have driven through Arkansas on the way to somewhere else.
This time Arkansas’ two famous cities, Little Rock and Hot Springs, were my destinations.
I, of course, played the role of the out-of-state tourist hitting trendy eateries, the zoo and the old state house, but I also got to see the scene of one of the greatest injustices ever to befall this land of the free.
I went to Central High School which was built in the 1920s and was at the time the most expensive school built, according to some accounts from the time.
It is an enormous center of education and as I accidentally found out, it is still a functioning high school.
The campus is a Little Rock gem with the Gothic revival building sitting on manicured grounds further enhanced by a pond circled by white benches for quiet reflection.
I did not know that it was still a high school the Wednesday I attended. I remember thinking as I ascended the steps in front of the grand, old building, “this sure is a big museum.”
As I walked into the building, I heard a voice say, may I help you.
I said I am here to see the museum.
He told me this is still a high school, the museum is across the street.
Once in the right building, I found nine true profiles in courage and they were all in their teens.
They had to endure taunts and rocks from other teens and adults simply because they wanted to get an education that was equal and not separate.
It was 1957, three years after the Supreme Court had ruled in Oliver L. Brown et. al. v Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, that the 1896 ruling in Plessy v Ferguson was unconstitutional.
The 1896 ruling put systematic racism in place saying that so long as the facilities were “equal” that Blacks could be freely educated separate from whites.
The Jim Crow era further codified racism in the southern United States.
But desegregation was the order of the day in school districts around the country and in 1957, nine black students were set to enter the all-white Central High School.
But the whites were not having it. Behaving like a horde of barbarians, the assembled segregationists spat on, cussed out and threw things at the nine teenagers just trying to get a shot at an equal to the whites’ education.
There is a model of Central High School and Dunbar High School which was the all-Black school in 1954, the year of the landmark Brown ruling.
It shows just how unequal the two high schools were.
Central High, in all its magnificence, next to plain little Dunbar.
Central High students got brand new textbooks, while Dunbar had to make due with old, used texts, some of which were outdated.
Dunbar did have around 5,000 books in its library, but Central had 10,000.
Central had both a gym and a stadium; Dunbar didn’t, in fact, there wasn’t even a practice field.
The segregationists, many of them claimed they weren’t racist, gathered to taunt the brave nine daily with racist terms
It got so bad that President Dwight Eisenhower had to call out the National Guard.
“Mob rule cannot be allowed to overrule the decision of our court,” the president told Americans.
Despite the president’s maneuver, the students still had to continue enduring the daily racist taunts by holding out hope for their tomorrows.
“The nine of us had family support and a belief that education was a springboard to broader opportunities,” one of the nine students was quoted as saying later in life.
In addition to the written histories, there are photos that document those unenlightened days in Little Rock.
Several show the anger on the white faces over nine black students going into a schoolhouse, while other photos show some of the signs held by segregationists. One sign read: “Integration is communism.”
Communism was a foe people could rally around, so it was blamed for everything back then; hummm much like today.
