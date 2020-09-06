Clearly my recent editorials have drawn the ire of angry men who, among other things, don’t understand the distinction between “shot by police” and “killed by police.” They also fail to grasp the importance of number shot and numbers shot as a percentage of the Anglo or Black population.
But to offer a simplistic explanation, the mere fact that, using their numbers, twice as many Black people are shot by police than Anglo people, is pretty damning considering that Black people comprise 13.4% of the U.S. population while Anglos comprise 76.3% (U.S. Census Bureau). Shame on you, angry men. I actually research what I write; I suggest the angry men do the same.
Actually, the angry men made my point by again trotting out the conservative’s favorite old boogeymen, “socialism” and “liberal professors.” They, however, lack the creativity of Republican Spiro Agnew, who coined the phrase “pointy headed intellectuals” not long before he resigned in disgrace. Like President Donald Trump, they prefer to blame others for what they themselves are doing. They accuse Democrats of a “blame America first campaign” for simply pointing out the injustices that have and do exist in this country because most of those injustices were committed by “conservatives” who used laissez faire capitalism as justification for slavery, for Native American genocide, for unsafe working conditions, for child labor, for wealth and income inequality, for “liar loans” that led to the Great Recession, for rampant pollution, for Trump’s perceived fascism, etc.
There is a kernel of truth in the statement, “if you are Anglo, you are racist.” What many don’t understand is the difference between overt racism like segregation, Jim Crow laws, name calling, etc., and the systemic racism that has benefited Anglos more than people of color for centuries. Systemic racism includes everything from substandard schools for Black neighborhoods prior to the 1960s, the widespread practice of banks refusing home mortgages or business loans to Black people, or the official federal policy of automatically devaluing homes in a neighborhood if a Black person moved in (redlining), just to name a few factors in the category. How could a Black farmer, for instance, successfully plant a crop if banks won’t loan money for supplies? When Black people managed to be successful in spite of the limitations (Black Wall Street in Tulsa) jealous Anglos, “many deputized and given weapons by city officials,” burned the area to the ground. Do history books written by and for Anglo people detail incidents like the Tulsa Massacre or how Anglo people gave Native Americans blankets intentionally infected with smallpox?
As several university professors have pointed out, it is probably more accurate to refer to the American economic and social condition as a caste system since structural, systemic inequality exists in different forms and affects opportunity for advancement in different ways. In our caste system, Black people, Native Americans, Hispanics and non-Anglo immigrants land at the very bottom of the caste system. The playing field is by design not level for all Americans.
