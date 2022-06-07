I have never considered myself much of a revolutionary type person, but I think we all have our revolutionary moments.
For instance, my first year in a dorm at the University of Texas, there was a constitutional government in place and there had been an election in September that I didn’t even vote in. It seemed like it was a clique running it and there wasn’t much campaigning before the election.
Anyway, I didn’t give it much thought until I returned to the dorm in January.
Two of the friends I had made in the dorm asked me the day I returned back to campus for the spring semester to join them at Posse East for a pitcher and conversation. The talk rolled around to the dorm government. My two friends had lived in the dorm the year before and had noticed that the dorm council had been slow on draw in calling for wing representative elections in January as per the constitution.
They said we should keep an eye out for the call for an election this year and if the current president didn’t call one, we should organize a recall, also as per the constitution.
Sure enough the deadline passed and no call for election was issued.
So we went to work. We created a petition and the three of us got practically everyone in the dorm to sign it.
We were successful recalling the current administration and successful in seeking office. One of the guys became the president and I became the wing rep of my floor.
I was chronicled as one of the fathers of the reformed council of dorm government and as a member and later vice-president of the dorm council I founded the dorm newspaper that lasted for years after I left. I also helped organize an abortion symposium on campus that featured Sarah Weddington who had successfully argued the case before the Supreme Court and a leading legal abortion opponent Austin City Councilman Bud Dryden.
We were called revolutionaries at the time, but really we were just using the system to fix what was wrong and that really isn’t so much revolutionary as it is necessary.
We brought transparency to the dorm government.
So I never thought that was so revolutionary.
I did do something that previous fall semester that was revolutionary, in a stretched interpretation sort of way.
I had a college work study job that required me to work 20 hours a week for $1.88 an hour. I was a clerical assistant in the Tarlton Law Library at the UT law school. Four of the hours I was scheduled to work were Saturday afternoons from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Now that was going to conflict with a football game I wanted to attend. So I asked the head law librarian for the afternoon off. He declined my reasoned request saying that there were other football games I could attend. He simply did not understand how important it was that I attend the SMU game. I decided I would revolt; have a mini revolution.
When I reported to work, he gave me the assignment of making copies of cases from legal books up in the copy room, and said that would keep me busy for hours.
A scheme was hatched. See, I would be alone in the copy room. I took the books, smiled and said I will be back. I put one of the pages to be copied on the machine, set the button to whatever the top limit of copies that could be made on it and snuck out to Memorial Stadium not so far away.
Not a word was said about the incident when I showed up to work Sunday. Indeed nothing was said about it the rest of the year.
However, I got a letter during the first week of classes of the spring semester letting me know that I no longer needed to report to the Tarlton Law Library.
I had “revolutioned,” read that as conned, myself right out of a job.
