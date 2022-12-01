This may be a strange or a boring column. But it’s a column about aggravating birds! Not birds that aggravate us, but us aggravating them.
Here on our place we have lots and lots of wild birds. Thomas feeds them, we try to provide them with shelter and nesting boxes. During “Snowmageddon” we fed hundreds of pounds of seed and put out lots of peanut butter. They would literally sit a foot away while he filled the feeders.
There were cardinals, slate juncos, goldfinches, chickadees and purple finches as well as sparrows and more common birds. And if I stepped out on the porch or Thomas came around on the four wheeler they might fly, politely and calmly, only to return immediately.
Over the years I’ve startled up an owl or two. Like a silent ghost they spread those magnificent wings and glided away. Hawks give a disgusted look and just fly.
Mockingbirds sometimes sound a little irritable when they are interrupted from their usual routine. I think they cuss some as they fly away. Fortunately, I speak no bird.
But I don’t need avian language skills for my favorite bird.
I love the great blue herons. I tend to call whichever one is on one of our ponds “ole Blue” even though I know it isn’t the same bird.
But these big, blue gray, magnificent creatures impress me.
There he or she will be, bird knee deep in the water, patiently waiting to flash that powerful sharp beak down to catch a fish.
I once watched a heron try and eat a big bullfrog he caught. While the frog was deceased, he wasn’t any smaller. The heron tried to swallow it head first , it wouldn’t work. Feet first? Worse. Sideways was totally useless. The big bird got so frustrated that he took that frog and simple beat it over and over on the ground. Perhaps he was tenderizing it, but it didn’t work because he still couldn’t eat that amphibian.
Finally, in disgust he simply stalked off.
But it’s taken years for us to realize that herons, when being forced to fly from the dam, pond or any place else, have a habit no other bird seems to.
When “ole Blue” flaps those wide wings and launches into the air the bird does two things.
It invariably makes an obviously aggravated “kraacccccckkk” noise that’s really loud.
And then, as it achieves liftoff the birds lets splash with a large, white… well, there’s no truly polite word. So I’ll just say it. Every time a great blue heron is aggravated and flys off it poops.
I confess it’s never directly bombed me but it has come close, very close. It hit the pickup windshield once. It was large and liquid and disgusting.
I’ve been observing birds and animals all my life and so far the only bird that poops in irritation when disturbed is the great blue heron!
Start taking note when you scare one up. I’ll be very surprised if you aren’t insulted for making the bird move.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
