I spent nearly an hour rooting around through The Paris News archives yesterday in search of information for a story in today’s paper. Despite the dust bunnies and the climb up the long staircase in the back of our warehouse, I thoroughly enjoyed it.
We have a library of old newspapers bound together in thick navy blue volumes, some dating all the way back to the 1930s. My co-worker and I scoured through the heavy, oversized books, and each told a story about our community’s past. Although I ended up finding the article I was looking for in an online database, I pulled one of the volumes for fun: January 1991.
Flipping through the yellowed pages, I found the Jan. 26 edition. Thirty years ago today. I was born in 1997, so I couldn’t tell you anything about Jan. 26, 1991, if I tried. But thanks to more than 150 years of The Paris News, now I can.
The headline story was about a local man, Felton E. Liggins, who was stationed in the United Arab Emirates and was working aboard a minesweeper, clearing the path for ships in Operation Desert Storm. Felton worked on the USS Leader, a ship made mostly from wood which the article said allowed it to leave “a very small magnetic ‘signature,’ a feature which makes sweeping for magnetic influence mines a bit safer.”
Liggins reported to readers back at home that the most difficult part of working aboard the Leader was the uncertainty of what the next day would bring and being away from friends and family. I’m sure Parisians were proud of Liggins then, and I hope they still are now. I’m grateful that three decades later, I was able to read about a man who got his start here and went on to do something great for his country.
When I flipped to the next page, I saw a name I’m familiar with: Neil Sperry. I read Neil’s question and answer articles every week when my co-worker Sally and I design the Living section of the newspaper. I’m familiar with a black-and-white headshot of Neil smiling, but I’d never seen him with a shock of dark brown hair and thick rimmed glasses.
Thirty years ago today he gave anxious readers advice about their hibiscus plants and grass plugs, dispensing knowledge with just as much ease as he still does every Sunday. As a newbie to The Paris News, I smiled knowing that Neil has been helping our readers for decades and continues to answer as many questions as he can.
Sometimes when the world feels like it’s moving a little too fast, looking back can put things in perspective, or put a smile on your face — or make you happy thinking that in 30 years, someone might be reading you, too.
