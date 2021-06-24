More than 150 health care workers who did not comply with a Houston-based hospital system’s vaccine mandate have been fired or resigned, more than a week after a federal judge upheld the policy, The Texas Tribune reported Wednesday.
Houston Methodist gained national attention earlier this month when the federal judge tossed a lawsuit brought by one of those employees, a former nurse who alleged the policy was unlawful and forced staffers to be “guinea pigs” for vaccines that had not gone through the full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval process. As the Tribune reported, the FDA has authorized three coronavirus vaccines for emergency use, following rigorous clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people. Two companies, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have applied for full approval for their vaccines.
This isn’t just a big city story — there are questions being raised here in the Red River Valley as to whether employers can require their employees to be vaccinated, and the short answer is yes. A business does not infringe on your rights to not seek a Covid-19 vaccine because a business is not the government. A business can dictate working conditions, including required employee vaccinations, as long as they do not violate safety standards as defined by the law.
Too many people mistakingly believe their American rights laid out in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights apply to every aspect of life in the U.S., and they do not. Those documents outline how the government functions and the protections from that government you have as an American. While your local city council or county commission cannot dictate that you must receive a vaccination to live within their jurisdiction, an employer in your community can set that requirement as a condition of employment.
Although employers have the right to set vaccine requirements, don’t expect to see many in rural areas do so. There is a labor shortage in America at the moment, and their need to staff positions will likely trump their desire to determine who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t. That’s not to say it’s not happening, but remember, it’s their right to do so.
