In Luke 13, Jesus is chastised for healing a crippled woman on the Sabbath. Jesus replied, “Hypocrites! Does not each one of you on the Sabbath untie his ox or his ass from the manger and lead it out for watering?” Like today, many then were more concerned about their animals than with loving a person in need.
We live in a culture where if you mistreat an animal in any way, you’re toast. However, we are quick to tell a pregnant woman that if she sees her unborn baby as a problem, she can easily eliminate it. The killing of a baby in the womb is no way to treat the woman or the child.
Graver still, many celebrate and promote this horrific choice as a good thing, for some, even a noble cause. Let’s suppose for a moment it was discovered someone was ripping open the womb of pregnant dogs, dismembering her puppies and then unceremoniously tossing the remains in the trash. It was later learned this “someone” was a licensed veterinarian. Do you think there would be public outrage? Imagine PETA’s response. Do you think the veterinarian would be castigated and harshly prosecuted? I believe he/she would and should be, for this kind of callous cruelty would be evil and a scourge on any society. Yet, with preborn babies, created by God with both bodies and souls, there is no such outrage? How did a “civilized” country ever digress so far as to legally allow this uncivilized choice?
Let’s examine the mother’s right to choose regarding the “Pro Choice” argument. Exactly what choice is she faced with making? Regardless of the circumstances, the choice is very clear. It is to either keep and protect this little preborn boy or girl or to end his or her life. Some 60 million babies have met the fate of this “choice” since 1973 in our country alone. All of heaven cries out for us to come to our senses and stop this atrocity.
Sadly, many times a pregnant woman finds herself vulnerable, even pressured toward abortion. Perhaps the father is not stepping up to his responsibility, possibly the woman fears loss of her job and even rejection by her family. Heinously, there’s also a lot of money connected with the abortion industry, and often the concerns of women are exploited by lies that abortion is no big deal and will make their problem go away. Our society doesn’t acknowledge the trauma connected with an abortion, and therefore women (and men) who experience the trauma often find themselves isolated. We need to do a better job bringing the light of Christ to these hurting mothers and fathers. Maybe if all Christians could agree on this most obvious offense to Christ, others would follow?
Mother Teresa’s observed with sorrow: “We must not be surprised when we hear of murders, of killings, of wars, of hatred. If a mother can kill her own child, what is left but for us to kill each other.” I’m sure most of you are people of good will who want to do the right thing. Perhaps you’re overwhelmed in thinking about this pervasive evil that has swept across our country and much of the world and may feel a bit helpless and inadequate in fighting against it. Please resist those thoughts. There is much each of us can and should do.
Paris Pregnancy Center is an excellent place to start, or Google “Pro Life.” Once we start to learn of all the wonderful resources available, we will be much more comfortable helping to save lives and praying faithfully that God will change hearts and minds. Let’s all be better witnesses in the fight of good over evil. Lord, please help us love and protect every life, especially those of vulnerable mothers and their children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.