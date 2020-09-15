Which team is playing who this week?
Don’t look at any printed schedules to figure that out. This year’s sports schedules are already out of whack as opponents cancel and new matches get made weekly, an expected consequence of school sports during the Covid-19 pandemic.
As has been urged countless times since the University Interscholastic League gave its blessing — with certain guidelines — for sports seasons to get underway, patience is needed all around, particularly from the fans.
Honey Grove ISD Superintendent Todd Morrison touched on the subject briefly Monday during his report to trustees, saying students and staff have taken to wearing masks, per state guidelines, but some fans have chosen the mask mandate as the hill they wish to battle on.
It didn’t take long for mask wearing to become a political issue, and still the debate rages on for many who view the mask as some type of government oppression. Regardless of the belief, it’s the UIL that’s told schools the mask mandate and physical distancing requirements in Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order must be followed, and the schools can either enforce compliance at their facilities or risk their sports seasons.
Fans should recognize that school officials are doing everything in their power to ensure their athletes get a season — it’s not a guarantee they will. A Covid-19 outbreak is enough to shut a team down, and in the case of some schools already, the cancellation of games could last weeks.
Regardless of personal stance on the UIL guidelines, the best thing fans can do for their favorite teams this year is wear a mask and adhere to physical distancing guidelines. The players have worked hard and adhered to guidelines so they can have their seasons. Fans shouldn’t be the reason it’s ruined.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
