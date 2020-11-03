America has been deeply divided along party lines since the 2016 election. The election itself was divided, with President Donald Trump coming out on top via the Electoral College while Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 3 million votes.
Since then, the deep political divide has played out on numerous stages, from inside our schools to inside Congress and even in our entertainment. There has been denigration. There has been violence. There has been fearmongering.
And it should all stop today.
Today is Election Day. It is every American’s last chance to have a say in the direction our country will take for the next four years. Want to take a swing at the current administration or its challengers? Do it at the ballot box.
Millions of Texans cast their ballot early — more than the total of Texas voters in the 2016 election — so getting in and out of your polling place today should be a breeze. Don’t fret if there’s a line. Stay. Vote.
And then let that be that. Don’t be sore losers, and don’t be sore winners.
Whoever wins the presidency in this election — an outcome we are likely not to know for days to come — will have the enormous task of helping starkly divided Americans find common ground. Nobody should expect that either candidate will unite the country, especially given that Democrats will no more bow to Republican power than Republicans will bow to Democrat power, but the winning candidate should be able to find some middle ground where the parties can come together for the greater good of the nation.
The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a mental, emotional and financial toll on Americans, and despite the rhetoric, it will not be over Wednesday morning simply because the election took place. Millions of Americans will still be out of work. Businesses will still be facing bankruptcy. Hospitals will still be fighting to save lives.
There is much that needs to be done, and we can do it if we work together. That starts with casting your vote, and it includes accepting the results.
This is our opportunity to show the rest of the world how elections should be done. And don’t think for a minute the eyes of the world aren’t on us. They are watching, so let’s give this process the reverence it deserves.
Go vote today. You’ll be glad you did.
Klark Byrd
