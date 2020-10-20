I have just finished watching “60 Minutes,” as I usually do every Sunday evening since I think they present very well reviewed subjects, and I felt compelled to write this opinion for publication in The Paris News.
One item was the interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has long been an advocate of wearing face masks in public. I have had several issues with this with some local organizations, which I shall not name, but have resigned from their board(s) because management would not support the wearing of masks, not to protect those using the facility, but the volunteers who are providing the service. I could have complained to City Council, but chose not to do so because I felt those needing the services of this organization to continue with this minimal support of their daily lives and did not feel shutting down these services would have been beneficial to the needy.
And I do not feel it appropriate for me to make public my voting preferences in the upcoming elections — although I have filed for a ballot by mail long ago and still have not received the ballot. Of course, I will follow up on this and be sure I get to vote some way or the other.
Dr. Fauci is probably the top authority on the use of masks to decrease the spread of the coronavirus, and he has been an early advocate of the wearing of masks to decrease the spread of the virus. However, many persons around town, as well as the president of the United States of America, have not supported the wearing of masks. Trump has not changed this lack of support even after his event with the virus, which I believe showed some sort of problem on his part.
I have never been just a supporter of either the Democratic or the Republican Party, beginning when I cast my vote for Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower. I thought my life-long Democratic father would turn over in his grave. I have not voted along party lines ever since then and wished that I could vote for candidates of my choice regardless of their party. I have lived in states which allowed non-party voting in all elections. I have not been able to do this since returning to live in Texas following my retirement, and I miss that opportunity very much, another which we should address but at some other time.
