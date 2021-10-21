Clarksville ISD is nearing the finish line with its 2021 bond campaign. The work put in for this bond has been intense, yet the kids deserve this level of commitment for their long-term success and benefit. I anticipated learning something new, and that aspect was not disappointing at all. The surprise for me is that I have oddly enjoyed the work, and I certainly was not expecting that.
What I well realize is I can talk about the value and efficiency this will add to our district and our kids, but the previous five weekly editorials are all for nothing if people lack an understanding of how much this will cost. I believe most in Clarksville can recite the package having an overall cost of $16.8 million by now. I agree with any and all that the overall package total is an intimidating factor and leaves taxpayers feeling a bit overwhelmed.
If voters exclusively focused on the $16.8 million price tag, then this bond proposal and many others would be doomed before they were launched. A good example of this is this time last year, well within the heart of the pandemic, Dallas ISD proposed a state record $1.3 billion bond package. Folks, that’s billion with a “B”. Had it not been for district officials sharing what it would individually cost the average taxpayer, I’m certain the package would not have had a chance of success. When Dallas taxpayers were made aware that their current tax rate would not have a substantial uptick with this proposal due to economic growth and restructuring of current bond debt, it became much easier for them to process $1.3 billion and consume it.
Specifically, to Clarksville, there is no economic growth anticipated that we can benefit from, nor do we have any current debt to restructure. The committee, however, thoroughly discussed proposing a package Clarksville taxpayers could afford. In the initial planning phase, and at the time thinking ideal, the price tag to address all the district’s needs soared to $36.9 million. I think we all knew instantly that $36.9 million was well beyond the taxing capacity of CISD’s tax base. We got the price down to $22.3 million, which put us in an acceptable area, yet at the very limit of the district’s ability. There still was a level of uneasiness in the room, and I shared the same feeling. A combination of some facility concessions and the district agreeing to pull $1.2 million from its own fund balance placed us in a more comfortable position with a $16.8 million package.
The committee, along with the board, never lost sight of the bottom line number of what the overall bond package would cost the average taxpayer. We all were comfortable with the ending bond proposal costing the average Clarksville household $7.50 per month. Someone in the room quickly equated that to about the same price as a single visit to Starbucks or a week’s worth of coffee at home.
What the district’s administration, teachers and students who have attended schools elsewhere, thus gaining them a sense of awareness of the district’s shortcomings, want is simply to join the majority of the school districts that are benefiting from up-to-date and current facilities. The cost of a cup of coffee is certainly worth that.
