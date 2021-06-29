Recently, the Associated Press announced it would no longer run the names of people charged with minor crimes, out of concern that such stories might have a persistent and detrimental presence on the internet, something that could make it hard for these people to move on with their lives. They say it has to do with the way search engines can so easily and effectively hunt down every last scrap of information available on the internet on a person, long after that person’s name or likeness appeared in any publication or media outlet that has gone to the trouble to move its content to the web.
The news organization went on to say that stories or images of someone doing stupid, slightly illegal stuff — the example they gave is someone “arrested for stripping naked and dancing drunkenly atop a bar” — can damage people’s lives, keep them from “getting a job, joining a club, or running for office years later.”
Now, I’m confused. I thought that was the primary reason for downloading stuff to the almighty, omniscient world-wide web — to make sure it is available to anyone and everyone, and that it is available forever, whenever someone wants that kind of information? Isn’t the driving impetus behind the internet the sharing of information? All of the information, past and present? Isn’t this kind of thinking sort of like putting stop lights up every block or so along the “information superhighway?”
The AP also said this impediment of such information would not apply to news of serious crime, violent crimes or what they call “abuse of the public trust,” or cases where public safety is involved, such as when a fugitive is on the run.
How illegal does a person’s actions have to be before it becomes illegal enough to be news, I wonder? Who gets to decide that question?
The story I read went on to say that some news outlets, like the Boston Globe, are already going about, on a case-by-case basis, stripping old stories from their archives if the person named in a story makes an appeal to have any reference to their escapades removed.
“We are not in the business of rewriting the past, but we don’t want to stand in the way of a regular person’s ability to craft their future,” the Globe was quoted as saying.
Seems to me, the time for that regular person to “craft his future” was well before he decided to go out and do criminally stupid stuff that would get his name in the paper and, now, on the internet.
I, myself, hold with the L.A. Times columnist who was quoted in the story saying that news outlets “shouldn’t muck around with history.”
The AP does, as a rule, print clarifications or updates of stories as the story evolves, things like acquittals and dismissals of charges. I know this because I read the AP’s stuff all the time, and I see how they follow a story where it leads them, through any new information that comes to light.
As a journalist, I believe that scrubbing news because some idiot now finds it tiresome to try to live down his past mistakes, is a very bad idea. Community newspapers cover what is happening in the community, the good, the bad and the exceedingly stupid. To excise the public’s right to know just how stupid people can be because they now want to keep everyone else from finding out just how stupid they used to be is flat-out wrong.
Besides, the internet is already chock full of images of people doing minor criminal things like stripping naked and dancing drunkenly on bars. Far more often, these images are not posted by news outlets, but by the idiots themselves, on their personal sites. Newspapers are not the real problem here, not by a long shot.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6908 or sally.boswell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.