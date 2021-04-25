She has been described as a “kind and generous mentor,” “a mighty force in a small package,” and “a woman with elegance, generosity, selflessness, grit and integrity.”
Paris lost a true community servant when Pat Cochran left this Earth last week after a four-month battle with complications of the deadly novel coronavirus that has taken so many of our friends and loved ones.
My heart goes out to her husband, Dr. Ernest Cochran, of Texas Oncology Center, and to their sons, James Paul, Trace and Matthew. And, I lament the loss of one of God’s true servants, who gave so much back to the community she loved.
For this tribute, I turned to three women who knew her as close friends, and who share best her accomplishments — Mary Clark, who the family called upon to speak at her memorial service and Mass on Saturday, Swati Prakash, a dear friend whose husband, Dr. Sucharu Prakash, works with Dr. Cochran at the cancer center, and Dr. Amanda Green, another friend who witnessed first hand Cockran’s contributions to the community’s health.
“There was nobody I would rather have worked with on a project than Pat Cochran,” Clark said about her friend. “She was loved by many because of her style of leadership and was readily available to listen and mentor. She was a mighty force in a small package, and so many nonprofit organizations, schools and her church benefited from her steadfast dedication to get the job done regardless of size.”
Green talked about Cochran’s leadership skills, and the many projects in which she was involved since coming to Paris with her husband in 1983, when Dr. Cochran began his oncology practice.
“Pat Cochran was a kind and generous mentor in how to serve others, with the betterment of other peoples’ lives being the only anticipated reward,” Green said. “As she led multiple organizations in town dedicated to health, her focus was always on the individuals that would have better lives and outcomes.”
More specifically, Green noted Cockran’s service to students and education through her years of work on parent teacher organizations and the Paris Education Foundation, and through her years of service first at the former McCuistion Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph’s Hospital as an intensive care nurse, and then at Paris Junior College as a nursing instructor and as a Paris Junior College site director for the University of Texas at Arlington bachelor’s of science in nursing program. She worked to improve public health through her leadership of the National Childrens’ Study, which brought national attention to Lamar County, and through the Kids Marathon, which encourages the importance of exercise. She brought Texas Medical Association Alliance programs to Paris, improving vaccinations in particular through the “Shots Across Texas” campaign.
Cochran led an effort to revamp Wade Park in the late 1990s, and more recently, served on a committee to develop a city master plan for parks in general. She served with Mary Clark as co-chairman of the Northeast Texas Trail Coalition in 2016, leading to the development of the trail from Farmersville in the west through Paris and Lamar County to New Boston in the east.
For her efforts with the St. Joseph Community Foundation, she was presented the foundation’s first Armstrong-Gibson Award for Outstanding Promotion of Community Health in 2003, and she and her husband served as co-chairs of the foundation’s 2012 Heart of Paris gala. More recently she served as Our Lady of Victory parish council president.
Perhaps the kindest tribute of all comes from her close friend, Swati Prakash.
“I remember the first day we met; Pat’s beautiful red hair, kind blue eyes, and a beaming smile that never left her face,” Prakash said. “Over the last 20 years, I knew Pat as a mentor, friend, sister, and a warrior in and out. I have never met a woman with more elegance, generosity, selflessness, grit, and integrity as Pat Cochran. Pat, it was an honor to have you in my life.”
And an honor to have known you, Pat. Rest in peace.
