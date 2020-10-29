By the time you are reading this, we at The Paris News will have finished our own little Halloween celebration.
Many people from around the office each created their own pumpkin, one did a Cookie Monster — with actual cookies spilling out of his mouth, another wrapped several smaller pumpkins in yarn to create a felted Yoshi character, and yet another — my absolute favorite — set a small, orange bell pepper on small dish of pumpkin seeds, pasted black triangle eyes and a mouth on it and made a twee little witch hat on top, calling it “if wishing could make it happen.” Mine was painted purple with black outlines of a wolf howling at the moon, a big black bat in the sky and small pine trees beneath.
This Halloween, called “spooky season” by some on the internet, remember to have fun. Yes, it will look a lot different than how we thought it might, but there is still fun to be had, pranks to play and yes, plenty of candy to eat.
Julia Furukawa and I were talking about Halloween from when we were children, and both of us grew up with the “what can we make” mindset. Basically, what do we have lying around the house that we can turn into a costume or maybe find a few cheap items at Goodwill to use.
I remember one year I found a plastic toy hard hat, a slightly tattered vampire cape and a paper pumpkin. Along with a button down shirt, some black jeans and a lot of glue and stuffing, Mom and I turned that into the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow. I came in third in the costume contest that year.
And that was always the most fun for me. It’s about taking an everyday object and putting it in an out of context place to be something different, which parallels nicely with the whole Halloween spirit.
I’ve always loved Halloween, not just for the candy. “Hocus Pocus” is a movie I will drop everything to sit and watch when it’s on. Bette Midler is always fabulous, especially when she sings “I Put a Spell on You.” I also plan on watching “The Nightmare Before Christmas” before the 31st, which also — bonus — doubles as a Christmas movie.
The big skeleton for sale at Home Depot, which has made many awesome Instagram posts, I covet so very much. But, on my budget, I’m going to wait to see if it will go for a discount after the holiday. If it does, next year I’d love to set it on top of my house with lots of smaller skeletons around in the front yard, so it looks like you’ve reached a boss level in a video game.
This Halloween, there are still plenty of activities for families. Julia has done a Halloween roundup for those who want something to do. Just remember, with the Covid-19 case numbers surging, be socially distant, wash your hands often and wear a mask — not just the spooky kind.
