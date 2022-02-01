This past Thursday at the candidate forum sponsored by the Republican Women of Red River Valley, Rep. Gary VanDeaver attempted to explain why Paris Junior College failed to receive a million dollar grant while the college in Texarkana received this funding.
VanDeaver stated that he authored the House bill for the funding for PJC, but when it went to the Senate, PJC was removed from the bill, which was returned to the House and went into the budget without his knowledge. When pressed to explain how this could happen without his knowledge, as he was the author, he was unable to give a satisfactory answer. Is this the right hand failing to know what the left hand is doing?
It appears that issues in Lamar County are not given the same attention as those in Bowie County.
On the issue of school choice, VanDeaver said he did support school choice, but most private schools did not because they would be under government control because of the funding transfer.
I would think that simple legislative changes could be put into action and eliminate this issue. I am more inclined to think this is more of an attempt to continue to block school choice in Texas.
Bill Collins
Lamar County
