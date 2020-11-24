Every patriotic American recognizes the headline as an excerpt from our Pledge of Allegiance. Too often this pledge is recited by memory with little-to-no thought given to the meaning of the words we are letting spill from our mouths. In our Pledge, we are of course swearing allegiance to our nation’s flag, which is a symbolic gesture to a symbolic fabric. But the most critical part of our pledge, and unfortunately the one least considered, is our oath of allegiance to our Republic. During this season, far too many on both sides of the aisle are abandoning that oath.
When we swear our allegiance to our republic, we are not promising our allegiance to a single politician; we are not swearing allegiance to a party; we are not even promising our allegiance to our government. We are pledging our allegiance to our Republic — our system — our American Way established by the Constitution of the United States. We are swearing on our sacred honor to the belief that no man, no party, no government is above the law. But rather, we the American people subscribe wholeheartedly to the idea that the law reigns supreme. Nothing, and no one, is outside of its bounds in our nation.
While we have been spoiled by the advent of modern technology and we are accustomed to learning the results of most modern elections on the night of Election Day (save for Bush-Gore), historically, the people have had to wait days and weeks before learning who the next commander-in-chief would be. In 1876, President Rutherford B. Hayes was not declared the winner for four months, winning by a single electoral college vote (despite losing the popular vote). We have a vote counting and certifying method that has gone through the democratic process. It is the law. That method has played out in every election for generations of American voters, though much more quietly in the modern era because the press has spoiled the ultimate results with election night coverage. But the fact that our generation of voters is not familiar with this official vote counting and certifying process does not delegitimize the process (the lack of familiarity certainly calls into question our education system’s failures in civics teaching, but that’s a different topic for a different time).
Our Constitutional Republic system has led to the United States growing from a collection of farmers with muskets and pitchforks fighting off a tyrannical super-power in red coats to the most powerful and prosperous country the world has ever seen. We made that unfathomable leap forward because collectively our people, who could disagree strongly on how our government of the people should run, all agreed in our system — we are a nation of laws, not men; the law reigns supreme.
The left’s onslaught of insults and disparagements hurled at President Donald Trump and his supporters for insisting on ensuring that all legal votes, and only legal votes, are counted violates that oath of allegiance to our Republic. Decrying a person for insisting the rule of law is followed is at its root the definition of anti-American.
And the right’s insistence and public claims of voter fraud and malfeasance before any such rumors have gone through the vetting of legal due process is irresponsible and dangerous. Widespread, unsubstantiated impeachment of the credibility of our system degrades the faith of the people in our system, which degrades the people’s allegiance to our republic — to the belief that the law reigns supreme.
This is not a new political tactic. Our Republican brothers and sisters have taken this move right from our Democrat countrymen’s playbook. The left never accepted the results of the 2016 Presidential Election. Even during this campaign, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and others in the upper echelon of their party categorized Trump as “an illegitimate president.” They declared this categorization despite the fact Trump’s 2016 victory did indeed go through the vetting process, just as the 44 presidents before him. He won the 2016 presidential election. He is a legitimate president. Declarations otherwise call for an abandonment in the belief of the law reigning supreme.
These unsubstantiated claims from the left since 2016, and the right since this election, are more than just irresponsible rhetoric. They are dangerous attacks on our faith in our system. They plant seeds of doubt in the supremacy of law, and they violate our Pledge of Allegiance to the republic. Americans should be able to sleep at night knowing the gears of our constitutional republic are turning as they should. Both sides of this issue have watchdogs ensuring the rule of law is followed as this process plays out. Those watchdogs have and will continue to report to the courts where the rule of law is enforced and then verified by courts of appeals and the Supreme Court. No credible claim will be missed or uninvestigated.
What is the most patriotic thing we can do now? Allow the system established by our beautiful Constitution to churn its gears. While certainly keeping a watchful eye on the process, allow the process to play out before making declarations of illegitimacy in the process itself. Quite literally, the future of our nation depends on it, and your pledge of allegiance to our republic demands it.
