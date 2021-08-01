Lamar County is very fortunate to have the Paris-Lamar County Health District. The hardworking folks in our public health center have been going full throttle and then some during the Covid-19 pandemic, and they have continued to work hard for us as the delta variant threatens to send cases soaring once again.
The health district is offering free vaccines to anyone age 12 and up with no appointment needed. Call 903-715-0422 or visit 1128 Clarksville St., Ste. 150, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It also will conduct a Covid-19 vaccine clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at First Christian Church’s White Fellowship Hall. There will be refreshments and vaccine recipients will be registered to receive gift certificates as door prizes.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District also has issued its school Covid-19 recommendations, and although many may disagree, it would be wise to adhere to the advice of the medical community to help alleviate the next tide of cases.
Thumbs up this week too to the Paris Public Library for its imaginative and fun programs. During summer, children experience learning loss, and programs such as those offered by our local library help to keep children engaged and interested in reading.
The last two programs have featured fun performances by singer/songwriter Will Parker and Brett Roberts, a.k.a. Professor Pop. Parker brought his brand of music and encouraged children to get up and dance along. Roberts showed off his skills with bubbles, and he passed some knowledge on bubble creation down to the kids.
The library will continue to have some events and special guests, so keep an eye on its schedule.
Thumbs down this week to the party responsible for the bomb threat at the Lamar County Courthouse. Thankfully, the threat turned out to be an empty one, but there is no reason that will justify why the threat was made in the first place. It was ridiculous, and there will be consequences for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.