Let’s talk about Senate Bill 234 and House Bill 749.
In my article Sunday, I contacted many people to ask them about the relatively short bills — all they do is eliminate a line from the state budget that allows counties to pay membership to a state organization that lobbies on their behalf.
Both bills are completely ridiculous. We’re not in a rich area. We’re not Dallas or San Antonio or Houston or Austin, and we can’t afford to hire lobbying firms to help us speak to the legislature. Enter the Texas Association of Counties.
Not only does Red River County use all of the services available through the association, well outside of just lobbying, but Lamar County does as well. As does Fannin County. As do most of the counties in Texas, especially the smaller and more rural counties, that don’t have a lot of money or political power.
When I spoke to Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson last week about the matter, it took one question, and he was off, giving me a 45-minute interview about just how much TAC does for Red River County and on behalf of counties in Texas in general. Williamson pointed out — and I didn’t have room in my article for this — that counties are seen as an extension of the state. Cities, all they have to worry about is there is no law in place prohibiting them from doing something, he said, but counties have to have permission from the state in order to do most things. And every session, for many, many years, the state has been handing down requirements and regulations with no financial backing for the measures, just like it has been doing to schools. Cash-strapped counties are expected to just produce the funding for it out of thin air.
Meanwhile, the Texas Legislature is hamstringing counties on any kind of fundraising measure. Yes, I’m talking about taxes. It’s fun for politicians to shout “no new taxes” to cheering and adoring conservative crowds, but taxes keep local governments moving and providing services to their constituents. For years the Legislature has basically been an older brother with his hand on his sibling’s forehead, pushing him back while going “try and hit me now.”
Lobbying is, at its most basic definition, to seek influence with a politician on a particular political point or issue. When you write to your senator, you are lobbying him. When a city hires a large firm for thousands of dollars, that is lobbying as well. When an entire industry spends millions seeking to influence Congress, that is lobbying at the highest level.
The idea of not using taxpayer money to lobby the state legislature on behalf of local governments, which are taxpayer funded and work on behalf of the taxpayer, is a strange one. Although, granted, our entire political system is fairly convoluted — it has more turns than the mirror maze in a funhouse at the fair — these are our political appointees that we elected joining this agency to help lobby on our county’s behalf. And, as I pointed out previously, the counties need the help.
These bills are a power grab by the state, effectively doing their best to silence poor and rural counties at the state level. Williams said he doesn’t know a single county judge who is for either bill. Fannin County commissioners and County Judge Randy Moore have also sent a letter to the Legislature protesting the bills.
What’s scary to me is that a similar bill, SB 29, filed in the 2019 legislative session, passed in the Senate. The House thankfully struck it down, but they are trying again, this time on both sides of the legislature. May they not succeed.
