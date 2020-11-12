Sally Boswell’s commentary in Tuesday’s paper is sad and biased.
President Donald Trump was not a sorry excuse for a president. He is not fake. He does what he says he will do and has done more for this country and the American people than any president in recent years.
He stands up for America and is not wishy-washy. He supports our freedom as Americans and does not give in to special interests. We can take him at his word.
How you could possibly say Joe Biden is a better person than Trump? Wow, what a judgmental comment.
Biden is a pathological liar, a cheat, a career politician that changes his stance on political issues as the urge hits him.
We, the American people, need a president we can trust, and that is not Joe Biden.
Also, your thoughts regarding Sen. Kamala Harris as giving hope to the American people — I don’t think so. In no way should the American people put hope in a leader who supports abortion or defunding the police. She has done her part in stirring up controversy in this country and is not a positive role model for our younger generation.
So, it would be nice to see a commentary on all of Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ political policies and what they actually have supported in the past and plan to change during their tenure.
So much for wishful thinking.
Donna Kennemer
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.