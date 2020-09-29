In high school, I did something I thought I’d never accomplish. I ran a half marathon. And now, almost five years out of high school, that sounds near impossible. So on Sunday, I signed up for one.
As much as I hate to say it, there are few things that motivate me more than money I’ve spent. When I spend money on groceries, you had better believe I’m going to use every last bit of the fruits and vegetables I buy, otherwise the displeasure will set in as I feel like I’ve squandered a resource. When I buy pricey pieces of clothing, I’ll wear them until the bitter end because the frustration of wasting cash bothers me to no end.
While I’m not always fond of that part of myself, I know it exists. So in this case, I’m going to use it.
On Sunday, I took a trip to Sherman with a few friends to go shopping for some things my friend Tanner needed for work. As he looked for a suitable pair of shoes, I moseyed around in the athletic shoe department. That’s when I saw the same pair of shoes I braved my half marathon in back in high school, and it got me thinking. I ran in them religiously, every single day after school for months, in preparation for the race. They were my running buddies, my little cheerleaders.
But I don’t really use my cheerleaders anymore. Now I run casually once, maybe twice, a week. It’s more to check something off my list than it is a passion at this point. As a journalist, I work long, and often odd hours, so it’s easy to find an excuse not to work out when I finally get home for the day. But now that I find myself a little out of breath going up a long staircase and some of my favorite outfits won’t go over my hips anymore, I know it’s time to return to my old ways.
Standing in that store looking at endless rows of running shoes, my eyes popped at some of the prices. I could buy a couple weeks worth of groceries for the same cost as some of the higher end pairs. So like a crow with something shiny, I immediately found those promising red tags with one of my favorite words on them: “Sale.” I rummaged through the discounted shoe boxes with the help of my friend Randy and we eventually landed on a pair that fit like a glove, but even with the price drop, the total still made me wince a little bit — journalism isn’t the most lucrative of careers. So I bought them. I’ll only eat in for a month, I told myself.
Just like those groceries or those pricey pieces of clothing, I’m going to get my money’s worth out of these shoes. And that means hitting the Trail de Paris every day, rain or shine. I’m going to — literally — run these things into the ground to prove to myself it was worth it. I guess that was the motivator I needed.
In case that wasn’t enough, I further incentivized myself by paying an entrance fee to the 2021 Run The Alamo Marathon and Half Marathon in San Antonio. “I’m not going to let this go to waste,” I told myself looking in the mirror Sunday night as I brushed my teeth. It’s only been three days, but I haven’t yet. Plus, now that I’ve declared to The Paris News readership that I’m going to do this, I better follow through.
