On today’s front page, you will find a deep dive from reporter Kareyn Hellmann on the national teacher shortage, and the way its effects are keenly felt here in the Red River Valley.
The teacher shortage is a real problem, especially since nobody — outside of parents — plays a bigger role in shaping the lives of our future generations.
All too often, their contribution to society goes under-appreciated. In both the depressingly little they’re paid and in the larger social stigma surrounding the profession, our educators are rarely held in the reverence they should be.
Teachers spend long hours that often go unnoticed, working long after the school day has ended and they’ve gone home, and then turning around the next morning and getting to the classroom hours before students arrive.
They put their own money into what they do, and I know many would be shocked to learn how much school supplies are provided not by the school, but by the teachers themselves.
And throughout the school day, our teachers go above and beyond what is normally considered their job. They serve as educator, mentor and confidant for the students under their purview. I still have fond and vivid memories of the teachers from my youth that helped shape me into the person I am today, and I’m sure many of you do too.
And yet, the education system at large either does not see the impact they have or doesn’t feel the need to properly provide a hospitable workplace.
Teachers across Texas, and the country as a whole, have been leaving the profession in droves of late, and it’s not hard to see why. Poor wages, lack of support and subpar working conditions are all too common obstacles for our teachers who, in our eyes, might as well be superheroes for the work they do in shaping our youth.
