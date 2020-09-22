If you haven’t seen the Lincoln Corsair commercial featuring local musician Cas Haley on TV yet, you needn’t stress over it and plant yourself on the couch permanently for the foreseeable future in order to see it. It’s on the internet and easy to get to.
As I wrote a few weeks back, Haley, a recording artist with a reggae style to his music, who calls Lamar County home, was chosen in an internet vote to be the winner of the Lincoln Corsair “Chart Your Own Course,” songwriting competition. As a finalist, he received $17,000; as winner he also received a brand new Corsair, a trip to this year’s Grammy Awards, the opportunity to be featured in the national ad campaign for the vehicle and to have his song, “Every Road I’m On,” recorded at the world famous Capitol Records studios with a cadre of noted record producers, sound engineers and musicians.
Since I wrote that piece, Haley has posted, on his Facebook page, the 23-plus minute film Lincoln had filmed, in part, at his Lamar County home late last year, as well as the ad itself.
The short film features Haley, his wife and family and scenes of and around his property and home. It also follows Haley and his new ride on a road trip to Austin and New Orleans, where he is shown visiting, playing music and sharing inspirational conversations with other musicians, as well as fellow Lincoln spokesperson Matthew McConaughey.
I could write a whole column just on Matthew McConaughey, but no one needs to read that. Those addled ramblings and giddy declarations of admiration would be much too embarrassing to share on the pages of The Paris News, and could put an end to my ability to hold on to any sense of dignity I have left.
The Corsair ad shows Haley driving around a variety of locales, in town and out, big cities and rural roadways, as McConaughey delivers some of his signature introspective musings, like being “always on the way.”
It’s hard to tell, but I believe there are some brief glimpses of what look like homes in Paris’ historical district in the ad.
In the short film, Haley visits not only with McConaughey — who meets him at a hat maker’s studio and oversees the customizing and fitting of a new hat for Haley — but three-time Grammy nominee and Texas Music Hall of Fame inductee Ruthie Foster. He and Foster discuss music and musical styles.
“Songs change,” she tells Haley. “They grow up.”
In New Orleans, Haley meets and plays music with several of that city’s musicians, including New Orleans music legend John Cleary. As they jam, Cleary gives him advice on success in the music industry and on what key works best with the sounds of Dixieland horns.
Throughout the short film, snippets of the new song are played as each new mentor listens to Haley play and sing and as they work together to add individual depth and stylings to the piece.
I suggest visiting Haley’s Facebook page. Listen to some of his posts as he sings not just his new song, but some of his favorite songs, and watch the film and the ad, if you haven’t already. If you like good music, and a simple yet lovely song, it will be well worth the time. There’s also Matthew McConaughey, which is never a bad thing.
