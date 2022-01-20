Contronyms are interesting terms that, depending on context, can have opposite or contradictory meanings. Here are some examples.

01. Apology: A statement of contrition for an action, or a defense of one

02. Aught: All, or nothing

03. Bill: A payment, or an invoice for payment

04. Bolt: To secure, or to flee

05. Bound: Heading to a destination, or restrained from movement

06. Buckle: To connect, or to break or collapse

07. Cleave: To adhere, or to separate

08. Clip: To fasten, or detach

09. Consult: To offer advice, or to obtain it

10. Continue: To keep doing an action, or to suspend an action

11. Custom: A common practice, or a special treatment

12. Dike: A wall to prevent flooding, or a ditch

13. Discursive: Moving in an orderly fashion among topics, or proceeding aimlessly in a discussion

14. Dollop: A large amount (British English), or a small amount

15. Dust: To add fine particles, or to remove them

16. Enjoin: To impose, or to prohibit

17. Fast: Quick, or stuck or made stable

18. Fine: Excellent, or acceptable or good enough

19. Finished: Completed, or ended or destroyed

20. First degree: Most severe in a murder charge, or least severe in reference to a burn

21. Fix: To repair, or to castrate

22. Flog: To promote persistently, or to criticize or beat

23. Garnish: To furnish, as with food preparation, or to take away, as with wages

24. Give out: To provide, or to stop because of a lack of supply

25. Go: To proceed or succeed, or to weaken or fail

26. Grade: A degree of slope, or a horizontal line or position

27. Handicap: An advantage to ensure equality, or a disadvantage to prevent equal achievement

28. Help: To assist, or to prevent or (in negative constructions) restrain

29. Hold up: To support, or to impede

30. Lease: To offer property for rent, or to hold such property

31. Left: Remained, or departed

32. Let: Allowed, or hindered

33. Liege: A feudal lord, or a vassal

34. Literally: Actually, or virtually

35. Mean: Average or stingy, or excellent

36. Model: An exemplar, or a copy

37. Off: Deactivated, or activated, as an alarm

38. Out: Visible, as with stars showing in the sky, or invisible, in reference to lights

39. Out of: Outside, or inside, as in working out of a specific office

40. Overlook: To supervise, or to neglect

41. Oversight: Monitoring, or failing to oversee

42. Peer: A person of the nobility, or an equal

43. Presently: Now, or soon

44. Put out: Extinguish, or generate

45. Puzzle: A problem, or to solve one

46. Quantum: Significantly large, or a minuscule part

47. Quiddity: Essence, or a trifling point of contention

48. Quite: Rather (as a qualifying modifier), or completely

49. Ravel: To entangle, or to disentangle

50. Refrain: To desist from doing something, or to repeat

51. Rent: To purchase use of something, or to sell use

52. Rock: An immobile mass of stone or figuratively similar phenomenon, or a shaking or unsettling movement or action

53. Sanction: To approve, or to boycott

54. Sanguine: Confidently cheerful, or bloodthirsty

55. Scan: To peruse, or to glance

56. Screen: To present, or to conceal

57. Seed: To sow seeds, or to shed or remove them

58. Shop: To patronize a business in order to purchase something, or to sell something

59. Skin: To cover, or to remove

60. Skinned: Covered with skin, or with the skin removed

61. Splice: To join, or to separate

62. Stakeholder: One who has a stake in an enterprise, or a bystander who holds the stake for those placing a bet

63. Strike: To hit, or to miss in an attempt to hit

64. Table: To propose (in British English), or to set aside

65. Temper: To soften, or to strengthen

66. Throw out: To dispose of, or to present for consideration

67. Transparent: Invisible, or obvious

68. Trim: To decorate, or to remove excess from

69. Trip: A journey, or a stumble

70. Unbending: Rigid, or relaxing

71. Variety: A particular type, or many types

72. Wear: To endure, or to deteriorate

73. Weather: To withstand, or to wear away

74. Wind up: To end, or to start up

Jerry Lincecum welcomes your reminiscences on any subject: jlincecum@me.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.