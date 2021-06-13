If you happened to drive by Love Civic Center on Saturday, then you might have wondered what all the hubbub was about. Hundreds of visitors turned out to check out some beautiful vehicles for the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial annual car show. The show raises funds that help keep the memorial in top shape and to expand it. Remember, the Veterans Memorial is still a work in progress, but what a beautiful work it is. The board members who oversee the memorial deserve a pat on the back, a handshake and a thumbs up.
Also deserving a thumbs up this week are those who were involved in getting the attention of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, which has now said it will conduct a feasibility study on possibly taking the Northeast Texas Trail under its thumb. Northeast Texas Trails Coalition President Earl Erickson, who has worked for more than a decade to get to this point, equated the news to “a dream come true.” In reality, it’s all due to the hard work of those who have been involved. Well done!
Let’s also give a thumbs up to retired Paris police chief Bob Hundley, who has taken the reins of the 100 Club of Lamar County. The 100 Club stands at the ready for so many of our community volunteers, and Hundley takes over as president on the heels of a pandemic year. It’s great to see the club in good hands, though.
Wrapping it up this week with a thumbs down to the hackers who continue to pretend they are digital Robin Hoods taking from the rich corporations. Costs are ultimately borne by the consumer, so when hackers attack, we all pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.