Listen up, politicians — rural Northeast Texas is here, and its people have a voice you should hear, in person, on your campaign trails and after you take office.
Tuesday’s Primary Election voter turnout was a marked improvement over the abysmal voter participation in November’s constitutional amendment election. In that election, just 8% of Red River Valley voters went to the polls. Statewide, turnout was a depressing 9%. Not so on Tuesday, however, as 22.6% — 15,199 — of the four-county area’s registered voters cast a ballot.
Red River County voters were the most active by percentage. There, 23.7% of registered voters made their voice heard, and Delta County wasn’t far behind with a turnout of 23.49%. Lamar County, the largest of the four, came through with a turnout of 22.48% while Fannin County received ballots from 21.6% of its voters.
In each county, more than 1 in 5 voters helped to pick Republican and Democratic party nominees for the November General Election. In some cases, particularly the local races, they ultimately chose who will take the seat because they lack an opposing party candidate.
There is undoubtedly room for improvement here, but Tuesday’s turnout is more than double the participation we saw in November when fewer than 1 in 10 registered voters cast a ballot.
Party voters will be called on again in May for the runoff election in races where the top vote-getter failed to cross the 50% support mark. Keep that in mind, and ask a friend to go vote too.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.