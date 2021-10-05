Ever since I can remember, animals have had an affinity for me.
Who can say they have run with lions and played tag with a young bull in a country pasture? OK, the little bull belonged to a great aunt and uncle. We all believe he thought he was a dog.
And, I didn’t actually run with lions. But I did jump around a large room at the old International Wildlife Park Grand Prairie while an Asian lion club nipped and clawed at my heels.
At several zoos I have visited from Texas to Florida, cockatoos always seem to find my shoulder and bob to whatever music is playing in their heads.
A friend told me her cat would not be anywhere around the party she was having, so I didn’t need to worry about my allergy. The cat was my shadow for the whole party. Sat by me when I was sitting and followed me to help me get another beer.
Cattle, for the most part, take to me, too. Not too long ago, a Limousin steer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo took a liking to me. His owner told me to come on over and pet him. The woman that showed him at the steer competition said “he only likes a few people and you are apparently one” as he nuzzled against me in the livestock hall.
Arizona was a longhorn I came across at the East Texas Fair in Tyler. His owner, a 10th grader at a Tyler high school, yelled at me to come over and “meet, Arizona. He likes you.” His owner said he liked me because when I walked by them the first time, Arizona shook his head and watched me walk by. That apparently was a sign to her. She pointed to his horns that went down and not up. She said it was a genetic condition that she could not name, but it was not as rare as I might think. I told her I rarely thought about horns on cattle, people yes, cattle no.
But what is it with goats? I’m sure I don’t hold the record for being butted, but five times for a person who doesn’t regularly hang with goats is pretty often. No, I didn’t do anything that would tick off a goat, not that I know what might tick off a goat to begin with.
At the state fair in Dallas a couple years ago, I walked up to a small pen of goats and one of them just freaked out. It was jumping around trying to get over the railing of the pen and “baa-ahing” like a demon. I walked away, and it calmed to its normal goat self.
Then there was the time I was at a zoo in one of the Plains states. There was a group of people and a group of goats behind a fence, everyone getting along just grandly. I strolled up to the fence and the goats in mass moved to the rear of the fenced area and started making unhappy goat noises.
I don’t know, I guess I just get their goat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.