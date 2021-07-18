Paris City Council this week celebrated beautification efforts in the city. That included awarding Yards of the Month and honoring the work of Weald Workers, a volunteer group that’s cleaned up a literal ton — or more — of trash from Paris neighborhoods and amenities. Thumbs up this week to Weald Workers and its volunteers, and to Huhtamaki for the Industrial Yard of the Month Award; Road Runner for the Commercial Award; Paul Lipscomb Jr., Miranda Dawn Lester, Malisia Lynn Broades, Darlene Braddock Leblanc and Rocky Dority for their residential awards.
Thumbs up too to all Tour de Paris ride visitors. We hope you enjoy your time in our city, and feel free to stick around after the ride to check out what Paris has to offer.
Thumbs down to those who would spread false information about the Covid-19 virus and vaccines. One effort to do so was shut down June 13 before Fannin County Commissioners. Too many have died to continue to call it a hoax.
