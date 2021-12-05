Did you know a Texas bill to transition away from using terms like “alien” and “illegal” in state laws referring to immigrants or noncitizens received bipartisan backing this year? I didn’t until this week when I read an Associated Press article titled “Some states dropping ‘dehumanizing’ terms for immigrants.”
California and Colorado have already enacted such laws — no surprise there. But lawmakers in seven states considered replacing “alien” and “illegal” as descriptive terms in laws with “undocumented” and “noncitizen,” the article stated. More than a dozen states still use “alien” and “illegal,” including Texas. Democrat Rep. Art Fierro proposed the terminology change, and it advanced out of committee with bipartisan backing. It failed to get a hearing before the full Texas House, though.
Although the bill died, that it earned bipartisan support in this state is heart lifting. Texas isn’t exactly known for its humane treatment of people — citizens and noncitizens of any age — so, like Fierro, I expected to read about the pushback the representative’s bill faced. To my surprise, the change was seen by both parties in the Texas House as an effort to use more “dignified, respectful” terms, the AP reported.
Fierro said he proposed the change because he feels “alien” and “illegal” are belittling terms to those who seek work through the immigration process. He plans to introduce another bill to replace the terms during the next regular session in 2023.
I know some are bristling at the idea of changing terminology in state laws, but consider this: Should U.S. citizens be referred to as “legals” in state law? Or should state law refer to those born in the U.S. as “domestics”? If it sounds ridiculous, it is. Native born Americans and those who gain legal citizenship status should be and are called citizens in state laws. It follows then that laws should refer to those who come from foreign lands who have not gained citizenship status as noncitizens.
“Illegal” is an adjective, not a noun, and it’s a word that describes an act, not a person. A person may be in the country illegally, but they as a human being are not illegal. While “alien” is both a noun and an adjective, we commonly use the word today to describe extraterrestrial life rather than for people from another country.
The terminology is important because “alien” and “illegal” are used for those going through the naturalization process, and they convey a message that a person not only doesn’t belong in this country, but that they don’t belong as a human. But we need them to feel a sense of belonging, to have a desire to become a U.S. citizen because neither Texas nor the U.S. are having enough babies to replace our current populations, let alone to drive future growth. We need to attract people to work and live with us, or the problems we’re seeing with our workforce now will seem like a cakewalk in the future.
I commend the Texas lawmakers who backed the change in language, and we’ll see what 2023 has in store for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.